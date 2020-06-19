Déconfinement: the world has entered a “phase” dangerous”, says the WHO
In Belgium, as in many places in the world, the restaurants have started to open up their terraces.
June 19, 2020 15h02
AFP
Agence France-Presse
GENEVA — The world has entered a “phase” dangerous ” to a measure that reopened the countries that had measures in place of confinement or restrictions on mobility, has alarmed the WHO on Friday.
“The world has entered a new and dangerous phase. A lot of people are obviously tired of staying home. The countries are of course willing to re-open their society and their economy”, said the head of the WHO, Tedros Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, during a virtual press conference.
“But the virus continues to spread rapidly, it remains a deadly disease and most people remain exposed”, he added, specifying that the WHO had identified Thursday, more than 150 000 new cases, a record on a single day since the beginning of the epidemic.
Nearly half of these cases were recorded on the american continent and the pandemic is also growing in south Asia and the Middle East.
“We call on all countries and all people to exercise extreme caution. Continue to keep your distance, stay home if you feel sick, continue to cover your nose and mouth when you cough, wear a mask as needed, continue to wash your hands,” insisted Mr. Tedros.