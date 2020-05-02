Déconfinement to various rhythms, the United States rely on the remdesivir

May 1, 2020 16h41

Updated at 22h57

AFP

Agence France-Presse

PARIS — The déconfinement of the people parked in them to prevent the spread of coronavirus is continuing in various rhythms, which may accelerate if an antiviral experiment, the remdesivir, on which rely the United States, held its promises.

In spite of the balance sheets daily always heavy, the federated States americans are moving in the lifting of restriction measures. And the regulator of the drug (FDA) has authorized emergency antiviral experimental, which according to him can boost the recovery of the sick.

In several countries in western Europe, on the other hand, the reflux of the disease is confirmed, but the desire to avoid a new wave of contaminations leads governments to provide déconfinements very progressive.

The pandemic has made more than 235 000 people died in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources Friday at 19: 00 GMT.

The country most heavily hit with nearly 65, 000 deaths in the United States a total of more than 30 million applications for unemployment benefits since mid-march, a record high.

To revive the economy, more than 35 of the 50 u.s. States have started up or are on the point of lifting the strict containment measures that they have introduced, while events for “the re-opening of America” are increasing across the country.

Openings in Texas

Texas has reopened Friday stores, restaurants, or libraries, provided that they only operate at 25% capacity. The great State of the american South was, however, recorded the day before its more heavy toll in terms of deaths (more than 50 people dead in a day for a total of 800).

Sitting at a table in a restaurant in Houston where the servers are henceforth masks and gloves, Jack Sweed said he “was happy to be able to support local businesses”. For him, “the security measures that have been put in place have worked,” and people have “adapted to the virus”.

The United States continue, however, to deplore, on average, more or less 2, 000 deaths every day (1 883 Friday), a board on which they are blocked since mid-April.

To demand the lifting of the containment in effect for six weeks in their Condition, thousands of people demonstrated Friday in California with flags of the United States.

Thousands of people demonstrated Friday in California.

AP, Rich Pedroncelli

“Open up California!”, chanted the protesters near the beaches of Huntington Beach, closed on order of the governor-Gavin Newsom after seeing an influx of people to the end of last week. “All jobs are essential,” or “freedom is essential,” could be read on placards.

Similar protests were also held in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.

In New York, many thousands of tenants who fear they may lose their housing after losing their jobs and lead a “rent strike” took to the streets Friday.

Some 12 000 tenants, representing approximately 100 buildings in new york, participated in the action, according to estimates from the organisation Housing Justice for All, at the forefront of this movement is unprecedented since the economic crisis of the years 30.

Other similar actions were planned across the United States.

More rapid recovery

On the scientific front, the u.s. Agency of the drug (FDA) has given a big boost to the remdesivir, according to a study, allows patients with the COVID-19 to recover more quickly.

A sign of the importance the authorities accord to this therapeutic development, it is the president of Donald Trump himself, who on Friday announced the launch of the use of the drug. It will enable u.s. hospitals to prescribe it to critically ill, on life support for example.

In western Europe, the reflux of the epidemic seems to be well installed in Italy, Spain or France. But the authorities of these countries, in fear of a second wave of contamination, provide for déconfinements-by-step and extremely cautious.

In Spain, the end of the week will be the opportunity of a further easing of the very strict confinement imposed since march 14, to about 47 million Spaniards, with the authorization of the outputs of the sports individual, which is a continuation of outflows for the children.

Time slots will, however, need to be respected, to avoid the frequentation of the streets and keep children and the elderly, who will not be able to get out at the same time.

In Britain, the second country in Europe most affected after Italy with 27 510 deaths, the peak of the pandemic has also been reached, according to the Prime minister Boris Johnson, who has promised a plan of déconfinement next week.

At the global level, the cost of measures to combat the pandemic promises to be catastrophic for sectors of activities such as tourism or aviation industry, but also for the most vulnerable populations.

According to the international labour Organization (ILO), at least 1.6 billion people are at risk of losing their livelihoods due to this crisis.

Holidays in China

The Chinese, who do not report virtually no case, began on Friday, their first real vacation since the beginning of the crisis.

The forbidden City, in particular, has reopened, but with a gauge reduced. To the great joy of those admitted to the interior: “This is great, you can really enjoy it”, has amazed a young visitor.

Accused by Washington of having been complacent toward China at the beginning of the crisis, the world health Organization (WHO) has called on Beijing to join the investigations on the origin of the pandemic. For the organization, it is necessary to understand what was the “natural host” of this virus and its transmission from animal to human”.

In Brazil, where the president Jair Bolsonaro defends at all costs the resumption of economic activity, the worst may be to come.

And a throwaway line of dialogue of the president of the far-right continues to generate huge controversy national. Interviewed Tuesday on the fact that Brazil came to exceed the figure of 5 000 people dead, Mr. Bolsonaro had replied: “And then ?” Since then, the balance sheet is increased to more than 5,900 dead.

