Déconfinement to various rhythms, the United States rely on the remdesivir

May 1, 2020 16h41
Updated at 22h57
AFP
PARIS — The déconfinement of the people parked in them to prevent the spread of coronavirus is continuing in various rhythms, which may accelerate if an antiviral experiment, the remdesivir, on which rely the United States, held its promises.
In spite of the balance sheets daily always heavy, the federated States americans are moving in the lifting of restriction measures. And the regulator of the drug (FDA) has authorized emergency antiviral experimental, which according to him can boost the recovery of the sick.
In several countries in western Europe, on the other hand, the reflux of the disease is confirmed, but the desire to avoid a new wave of contaminations leads governments to provide déconfinements very progressive.
The pandemic has made more than 235 000 people died in the world since its debut in December in China, according to a report drawn up byAFP from official sources Friday at 19: 00 GMT.
The country most heavily hit with nearly 65, 000 deaths in the United States a total of more than 30 million applications for unemployment benefits since mid-march, a record high.
To revive the economy, more than 35 of the 50 u.s. States have started up or are on the point of lifting the strict containment measures that they have introduced, while events for “the re-opening of America” are increasing across the country.
Openings in Texas
Texas has reopened Friday stores, restaurants, or libraries, provided that they only operate at 25% capacity. The great State of the american South was, however, recorded the day before its more heavy toll in terms of deaths (more than 50 people dead in a day for a total of 800).
Sitting at a table in a restaurant in Houston where the servers are henceforth masks and gloves, Jack Sweed said he “was happy to be able to support local businesses”. For him, “the security measures that have been put in place have worked,” and people have “adapted to the virus”.
The United States continue, however, to deplore, on average, more or less 2, 000 deaths every day (1 883 Friday), a board on which they are blocked since mid-April.
To demand the lifting of the containment in effect for six weeks in their Condition, thousands of people demonstrated Friday in California with flags of the United States.