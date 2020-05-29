Déconfinement tourist campsites: “This is madness!”
As of Monday, campgrounds, tourist accommodation, marinas and outfitters will be able to resume their activities in the eastern Townships.
May 27, 2020
Updated may 28, 2020 at 8h14
Jasmine Rondeau
The Forum
Great relief for the owners of campsites and tourist accommodations in the eastern Townships, who will be able to start their activities as of Monday. A feeling shared by a large number of holiday makers, who were quick to book their stay as soon as they learned the new.
Leisure travelers who have managed to book their stay at Parc national de Frontenac reported a wait of an hour in line to get access to the transaction platform of the Sépaq, Wednesday, a few minutes after the announcement of the minister of Tourism.
The Camping Plage McKenzie, the phone does not stop ringing since Tuesday, when the announcement of the déconfinement a part of the tourism sector were leaked to the media.
“This is madness! People were very excited, even a lot of impatience! ” said Geneviève Goulet, a manager in the camping of the Root.
The move has been great for the company, which has seen its season reduced by 25 %. “But we will take the 75 % that remains! We make our fat as possible, the deadline is a bit short. It was already a little prepared, but there are still some fuzzy details to give us, I think. We will finalize the rest in the course of opening, ” said Ms. Goulet.
The campers, seasonal workers, who represent 75% of the customers of this camping spot, will eventually return to their second home Monday. The fifty sites, travelers will also be able to be occupied as of this date.
The Vertendre, a company of Eastman offering the rental of 35 shelters and chalets in nature, bookings are also many over the past two weeks, since the company had re-opened its time ranges in a wind of optimism. Alain Chagnon, the president, do not rejoice too quickly : many refund requests have also had to be dealt with, not to mention the equivalent of $ 300,000 in lost sales since the beginning of the confinement.
But even if the application is felt, the challenges will be many for companies like these this summer, with an obligation to leave 24 hours between cottages rentals of five or more persons, and the limit of a family unit accommodation. “The large cottages for 10 or 14 people will surely be more difficult to rent. There has been a lot of requests for long-term rental, maybe we will make it a little more in the month to try to limit expenses. We need more employees to enforce the measures, and we should put three times more time to clean. Basically, we need more employees, but there are fewer sales, ” says Mr. Chagnon, who says he is still ready to welcome guests as of Monday.
Neither Mr. Chagnon nor Ms. Goulet, do not show anxiety about the visit of residents of the Montreal metropolitan Community in their institutions, which are often among their customers.