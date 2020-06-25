“Defeat and victory in Quebec,” a statement from Legault does not pass
The head of the liberal Party of Quebec Dominique Anglade
Share
25 June 2020 13: 31
Share
“Defeat and victory in Quebec,” a statement from Legault does not pass
Caroline
The Canadian Press
QUEBEC – François Legault should stop saying that Quebec has experienced a defeat in the CHSLD and a victory in the community, considers the official opposition.
Yet on Wednesday, in a video put online to mark the national Holiday, the prime minister said: “There has been a defeat in our centers long-term care (…) but we should not forget that in the rest of society, the Québécois have won the battle”.
Using all of the weeks on this line of the press, Mr. Legault is trying to “rewrite history”, has insisted in an interview the head of the Quebec liberal Party (QLP), Dominique Anglade.
“As for me, when I heard it the first time, I said to myself: “Well, what is it? There is not a defeat and a victory, there is only one battle that we have conducted.””
According to her, this battle has ended with a failure: the Quebec account 5441-related deaths COVID-19.
What’s more, never the prime minister would say such a thing if the death had hit children, ” said Québec solidaire (QS).
“Imagine if Mr. Legault had said: “apart from in the nursery, it was well-managed that and we managed well the crisis in Quebec”. It would have been a scandal in total, it never would say it,” said the mp, Sol Zanetti.
According to him, it is “very problematic” that the prime minister to take stock of the pandemic in Quebec “by excluding the elders”.
“It is as if in this moment he said: “Listen, the situation of forest fires in Quebec, if one excludes the Lac-Saint-Jean, it’s going very well, it is under control.” Say it, that is to say: “The Lac-Saint-Jean, it does not count that much”.
“When it is said: “besides the CHSLD in Quebec, we have well managed the crisis and we can be proud”, well it is saying: “elders, it is less serious”. It is what it is”, has he hammered.