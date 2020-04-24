Delay vaccination for children? No, according to pediatricians, acceptable, according to Quebec
April 22, 2020 9: 33
Updated at 21h24
April 22, 2020 9: 33
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
While paediatricians warn parents to maintain vaccination records of their children despite the current pandemic of COVID-19, the Committee on the’immunisation du Québec (CIQ), considers that it is acceptable to refer to the set of visits of vaccination. Institutions have also taken the decision to suspend these visits, in whole or in part, learned about The Sun.
In an article published Wednesday, the canadian Press reports that pediatricians recommend that parents follow the vaccination schedule of their children, fearing that inoculation is less stringent or to the source of herd immunity is less effective for several other diseases as COVID-19.
According to Dr Shaun Morris, a specialist in infectious diseases at the Hospital for sick children, Toronto, several of the children were delayed in their timing of inoculation, either because of the fear caused by the coronavirus, which encourages parents unless they attend the clinics and hospitals, either because many clinics and family have reduced their opening hours or even shut down their physical locations. Dr. Morris also recalls that the vaccinations collective in some schools have also been cancelled.
In a notice published in late march, the DIA wrote that if the staff resources of the health are available, and that measures distance physics can be applied to the customer, “the vaccination of young children could be maintained”.
“The visits of vaccination provided for 2 -, 4-and 12-month vaccinations during a hospitalization or outpatient follow-up that does not involve any additional visits in a residential care would be a priority,” adds the IQC.
The committee considers, however, “acceptable” in the context of the pandemic, “to see the total visits of vaccination, until the epidemiological situation or the organizational context allows it”. “The people who will be affected by these measures will need to be vaccinated as quickly as possible when the situation will administer the vaccine doses missing, in particular young children,” he writes.
Some of them suspend their vaccination program
Two schools contacted by The Sun confirmed that they have suspended their vaccination program, in whole or in part. This is the case of the CISSS de Laval, who said that “in a context where resources for health are mobilized in NURSING homes, the vaccine has been jettisoned”.
“Thus, in accordance with the guidelines, the CISSS of Laval has suspended the immunization program on April 14, for the 18 months and the 17 April for the 2, 4 and 12 months. The team of the CISSS de Laval board already on a plan to restart this service. To do this, a mobilisation of volunteers or retired employees will be needed for the re-opening of vaccination clinics,” says a spokesperson of the institution, Judith Goudreau.
The CIUSSS of the North-of-the-Island-of-Montreal has kept the vaccination for babies less than 12 months and the emergency (the result of an injury, for tetanus, for example), but has deferred other vaccines. “The date of full recovery of our activities is not yet determined,” says spokeswoman Emily Jacob.