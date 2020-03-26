Demi Lovato has found a new boyfriend

| March 26, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments

Деми Ловато нашла нового бойфренда

After demi Lovato visited a rehab center in 2018, it is completely focused on your mental health.

Since then, her life has been a lot of changes.

The singer finally stopped trying to lose weight because of the attacks Internet users. And she seems to have met his love.

Journalists portal of the Us Magazine found out that demi affair with 28-year-old max Erich. New boyfriend, singer — actor, which is quite often removed in the series.

Деми Ловато нашла нового бойфренда

Деми Ловато нашла нового бойфренда

However, while he gets basically a cameo role.

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *