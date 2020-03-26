Demi Lovato has found a new boyfriend
After demi Lovato visited a rehab center in 2018, it is completely focused on your mental health.
Since then, her life has been a lot of changes.
The singer finally stopped trying to lose weight because of the attacks Internet users. And she seems to have met his love.
Journalists portal of the Us Magazine found out that demi affair with 28-year-old max Erich. New boyfriend, singer — actor, which is quite often removed in the series.
However, while he gets basically a cameo role.