Demonstration against the mask, Québec: intervention difficult, justifies the police
The demonstration against the mask held Sunday in front of the national Assembly was visibly not following the rules of distancing.
July 30, 2020 13h26
Updated at 14: 21
Jean-François Néron
The Sun
The protest against the wearing of the mask held Sunday in front of the national Assembly was visibly not following the rules of social distancing in effect. Confessed to the police of Quebec, an intervention to put an end to it could cause more problems than the event itself.
“There is a complexity of intervention with people who show in this context (of a pandemic),” said, in substance, the director of the service de police de Québec, Robert Pigeon, on the sidelines of a press conference held on Thursday.
According to him, to deliver statements of offence or to apprehend the protesters to stop the infringement would have been able to “bring something to the level of health. It involves a number of risks,” he says.
They were between 2000 and 3000 people on Sunday, according to the police service. During the event, two of the participants, Jean-François Mongrain, and Jean-Guillaume Tremblay, have embraced the journalist of VAT, Kariane Bourassa, live on television. They are now facing a charge of assault even if they say that their gesture was a “good faith”.
In this regard, the director of Pigeon is forbidden not to have acted at the time of the reported incident. “Even before the lady made a complaint, it was in a process to identify these two people to consider the issuance of a report of the offence-general.”
