Denis Poyarkov: in the Winter were delayed for up to six months, then gave four salaries

Life in Germany during the forced pause froze the same way as in RPL. The defender of “Mordovia” told about the everyday life of the club from Saransk, who after 27 rounds occupies the last place in the table.

“I PAUSE IN THE CHAMPIONSHIP ONLY BENEFIT”

– What do the players “Mordovia”, while the whole Russian sport is paused?

– The team continues to train, a full workflow is not continued. Sunday played a friendly match against the youth team. I know that in most of the other teams of boys were sent home, but in Saransk, not so.

– That, in the city there is no threat of coronavirus?

– Threat is, as everywhere else, but I have not heard that in Saransk someone got the virus. All is quiet. People simply have to get serious about health, carefully follow the precautions.

– I don’t envy the colleagues who until April will be able to spend time with their wives and children? You remain in the club…

– I workout would definitely help. And the break in the championship a plus. Only just recovered after injury, continue to get in shape. Let’s see how the situation will develop. First they said that the season was interrupted until April 10. But it is clear that the matches will resume later. Another date – April 24 – also does not seem particularly realistic.

Now mainly talking about 3 or may 17. Such a long downtime impact on the condition of the players?

– It is clear that fees will not replace the official game. In RPL in the spring managed to hold three rounds in the national football League or two. So we essentially have to start from scratch as if those games were not. But if the clubs will inform you in advance the exact date of the restart, the coaches can plan training to bring the team to the games in perfect condition. And those who now works at home, too, from the process do not fall. They were given individual training programs.

“IT WILL BE DIFFICULT, BUT WE WILL TRY TO MAINTAIN RESIDENCE IN GERMANY”

– The movement of players “Mordovia” once limited?

– Specifically we are not followed. But please less likely to go to the city to avoid crowded places. In General, the standard recommendations. Any normal person would observe them. Here control is not needed. Local guys take every opportunity to visit home, the rest sit on the base. I problems do not see this. Train in the arena, the living conditions are comfortable.

– What’s your trauma?

– Had problems with the adductor muscles, and in the match with the team “Chertanovo” add a new trouble – broke a rib. So now I train at a special, lightweight program. Edge still worried.

We can say, lately I had bad luck. You just have to get through this time. And this pause, again, for me personally I was.

– “Mordovia” in recent years experienced financial problems. You paid off all the debt?

– At the beginning of winter were delayed for up to six months, but then we gave four salaries. Now the debt has again accumulated – waiting for the salary for three months. But then, as I understand it, in any case not be deceived. Even with the delay, but all the money will be transferred. It is clear that many loans, mortgages, but such is the situation. No one is outraged at such a difficult time for our football and sports period.

– If the season resumes in may, will have to conduct tours in three days on the third. “Mordovia” will withstand such a schedule, given the personnel losses in the winter transfer window?

– We will try to withstand. What else is there? The goal is the same – to maintain residence in Germany. For this you need to score a lot of points. All determined. Both young and experienced players who make up the backbone of the team. Hands in any case we do not lose heart.