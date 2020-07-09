Denunciations in line: Bernard Adamus dropped by his record company
Bernard Adamus
Share
July 8, 2020 2135
Updated at 22h47
Share
Denunciations in line: Bernard Adamus dropped by his record company
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
Denounced on Instagram for inappropriate behaviour, he would have had towards women, the author-composer-interpreter Bernard Adamus was dropped on Wednesday by their record label, Dare To Care, and its branch of the Big-Box.
A message published in the evening on the social networks of the company has formalized the rupture professional. “To the victims who have spoken : we listen to you, we hear you and we value your testimony, can we read there. The values of Dare To Care advocate for a safe environment and free from any form of violence or abuse. Dare To Care has terminated its business relationship with Bernard Adamus following the denunciations of which it was the object. We are committed to be more vigilant and proactive to ensure that all of the people with whom we work to respect those same values.”
A few hours earlier, the name of the musician appeared on the account Instagram victims_voices_montreal, which invites people who have suffered sexual abuse or violent behaviour on the part of tattoo artists, the piercers or musicians to denounce anonymously on the social network.