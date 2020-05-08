Deployment of military personnel in NURSING homes: Ottawa tries to explain [VIDEO]
The prime minister Justin Trudeau at a press conference in Ottawa, Thursday
May 7, 2020 10.55
Updated at 21h03
Deployment of military personnel in NURSING homes: Ottawa tries to explain [VIDEO]
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
Lina Dib
The Canadian Press
Ottawa has attempted, Thursday, to justify the slow deployment of 1000 military requested by Quebec for its NURSING homes and, in doing so, ensured that they would be 1350 within a week to offer their support to 25 schools.
The minister of Defence, Harjit Sajjan, and his colleague’s québec lieutenant, Pablo Rodriguez, have detailed plans for the next few days.
Before the end of the day on Thursday, there will be 1020 military to serve 20 CHSLD in quebec. This number includes the 125 with medical education that Quebec had claimed in mid-April and obtained six days later.
On April 22, the prime minister of Québec, François Legault, had expanded its request and called for “arms” with or without medical training.
This week, Mr. Legault has demonstrated a certain impatience.
“Of course, we would have all liked to be able to move faster on it, but what I can assure you is that our staff of the canadian armed Forces moves as quickly as possible to provide adequate support”, defended the minister Sajjan, in a press briefing Thursday morning.
“It was necessary to make reconnaissances. You can’t just land, like that, in a CHSLD. It is necessary to do reconnaissance. It’s done in partnership with Quebec. It’s done in partnership with people who are working at the level of the CHSLD”, the minister said Rodriguez.
“It takes training in things to do, how to operate equipment”, he insisted.
The minister Sajjan said that the required training takes five days.
“Yes, we obviously have a lot more military, but (…) so that we can do this the right way for our seniors, it takes the right people”, he said when she was reminded of the 24,000 members of the canadian armed Forces that he had dangled at the end of march as being ready for a quick deployment.
He didn’t want to say if military personnel are now receiving training in anticipation of possible other demands from the provinces.
Salaries of essential workers
The provinces will receive $ 3 billion from Ottawa to increase the salaries of essential workers.
The federal government was negotiating for the past few weeks with all the provinces to improve the financial situation of employees who find themselves on the front lines in these times of pandemic.
“We count on these workers, now more than ever – and it’s going to be there for them”, assured the prime minister Justin Trudeau at his press briefing Thursday.
“If you risk your health to enable us to weather this crisis and that you are paid the minimum wage, you deserve to earn more”, he said to these workers.
The federal funding will cover three-quarters of the money spent by the provinces in bonuses or wage increases.
Quebec had already begun to remedy the situation. On Thursday, the government of François Legault was able to announce that he would do more.
A national strategy on screening?
As the provinces begin each at their own pace, the déconfinement, the prime minister does not believe that it is necessary to put in place a national strategy for the screening of the COVID-19.
“The provinces are facing a situation extremely different from one end of the country to the other. Then, a federal program that applies across would not be the right solution”, in the opinion of Mr. Trudeau.
Therefore, he did not want to be an echo of his chief science advisor, dr. Mona Nemer, who, she, called this pan-canadian strategy in an interview with Radio-Canada.
Ms. Nemer had also criticized the screening strategy of Quebec in this same interview. Again, Mr. Trudeau has kept it from making comments, saying that there had been “significant improvements over even just the last few days, including in Quebec.”
In Quebec, the reaction has been less diplomatic. “I consider that I don’t have to make accounts to this lady, but to the population of Quebec”, launched Horacio Arruda, national director of the public health of the province.
Chahutage virtual
Chase the natural and it returns at a gallop. The period of questions virtual of Thursday, was the theatre of a first chahutage in good and due form.
The parliamentary chief of the green Party of Canada, Elizabeth May, has desired to make a call to the rules for words that it deemed “non-parliamentary”.
A few moments ago, the conservative Rosemarie Falk had accused Mrs May and the chief bloquiste Yves-François Blanchet of wanting to “destroy our country” in speaking out against the oil sands.
“It is unacceptable to say that anyone who wants to make a point about our economy is trying to destroy the country,” said Ms. May, with difficulty, while conservative members of the buried.
Number of cases
There has been more than one million tests administered in Canada up to now. About 6 % of them have detected the disease.
The tests have allowed to detect 64 922 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 4408 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 35 238 cases in Quebec, dont2631 death; 19 and 121 cases in Ontario, 1477 deaths; 6017 case in Alberta, including 114 deaths; 2288 case in British Columbia, including 126 deaths; 1007 case in Nova Scotia, including 44 deaths; 531 case in Saskatchewan, including six deaths; 283 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 120 cases in New Brunswick, 118 cured and 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, of whom 26 are cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.
