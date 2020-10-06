The campaign of rural societies against the president of Banco Credicoop, Carlos Heller, was corporately repudiated by various deputies of different political backgrounds, who called these actions “escraches on social networks” and highlighted the work of the Kirchner legislator.

The campaign of rural societies against the president of Banco Credicoop , Carlos Heller , was corporately repudiated by several deputies of different political backgrounds , who called these actions “escraches on social networks” and highlighted the work of the Kirchnerist legislator and businessman. beyond being the promoter of the bill of Solidarity and Extraordinary Contribution for the great fortunes of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Heller has been the victim of a furious smear maneuver on social networks and we talked about how these practices, with the handling of the famous trolls , are manifested in Argentina. He has been attacked for being one of the visible faces of this Solidarity Support project to the great fortunes, and from Congress we condemn these practices, ”said Germán Martínez (FdT) from Santa Fe.

For his part, the radical Atilio Benedetti expressed on behalf of the interblock Together for Change: “We do not accept, reject and repudiate any type of escrache. We do not agree with the tax, with the people reached, but that does not justify the escrache ” .

For the Federal interblock, the socialist Luis Contigiani , added his rejection of the attack against Heller and declared that “Argentina should be proud of having a cooperative bank like the one that counts”, alluding to Credicoop.

https://twitter.com/atiliobenedetti/status/1313555076787720194?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

Also adding his rejection was the Mendoza José Luis Ramón , from the filokirchnerista interblock Unit for Development , expressed his solidarity, highlighted Heller's “capacity as a person” and his “work in dealing with the extraordinary contribution project.”

After the expressions of his peers, Heller was “grateful” and said: “This exceeds the personal, since it has to do with the fact that we are in solidarity with a way of acting that we repudiate . Those of us who believe in democracy can never agree with a form of escrache “.

“Deputy Graciela Ocaña , from the PRO, wrote to me and told me that she has been a member since 1980 and that she has her house thanks to a loan from the bank; beyond her differences with the project to the great fortunes. That is why I am proud of what that we have made and we have built “.

Previously, the rural societies of Rojas, Pergamino, San Pedro, Baradero and the producer associations of San Antonio de Areco (Arpa), Arrecifes, Carmen de Areco (Apaca) and the Rural Association of General Rodríguez, among others, asked their producers who close the accounts with which they operate in the bank that Heller presides over.

“We are forced to repudiate the attitude of the president of the Budget Commission of the Chamber of Deputies, president of Banco Credicoop and leader of the cooperative movement, who has proven to be a permanent detractor of rural production and who will undoubtedly be reached once more for this new economic tax, called Solidarity Contribution, nothing is further from productive activity and investment, “they said.