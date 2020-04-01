Deputy head of the prison near Kiev got burned on a bribe
The SBU was accused of corruption of the Deputy chief of one of correctional facilities of Kyiv region.
This is stated in the message of GU SBU in Kiev and Kiev region
“Employees of security Service of Ukraine exposed the Deputy chief of the institution in the Kiev region, involved in systematic illegal receipt of benefits. According to the investigation, officials regularly demanded the prisoners money sneaked into the territory of the penal colony things, the free circulation of which is prohibited by the internal rules of enterprises, mobile phones, alcoholic beverages, etc.”, – stated in the message.
Law enforcement documented several facts of receiving by the Colonel of internal service illegal benefit in violation of “delivery.”
Officials detained after receiving another bribe for the transfer of two mobile phones. Now the question about the ad to the detainee about suspicion and election to it measures of restraint.