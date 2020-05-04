Des CHSLD where it goes
A rainbow giant has been painted in front of the CHSLD de La Prairie, which does not have any cases of COVID-19.
It became a routine, a ritual almost. Each day, around 16 h 30, Dir Vadnais went to the CHSLD Dr-Aimé-Leduc, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, to help his wife, suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, to eat his evening meal. For the past month and a half, it remains in him. Impossible to go see it with this pandemic. “But there is no case of COVID-19 in a CHSLD, points to the man 83 years old, in great shape. It reassures me a lot. “
Since the beginning of the confinement, Réal Vadnais regularly receives news of his wife. “Once, the nurse said to my wife “is your husband on the phone”, he says. She then told me that my wife had made a beautiful smile. “On the phone, a silence. “It is upsetting, all of it. “
In Quebec, the COVID-19 spread in 176 of 412 NURSING homes, according to the latest balance sheet of the ministry of Health and social Services. She made 1398 victims (data from Saturday). A pandemic in the pandemic, which has become the sad symbol of this virus is sneaky and ruthless. But this dark reality hides another, less morose, or dare say it, more pink. In the majority of the NURSING homes of the province, the dam has held. The COVID-19 has not infiltrated. At least, until now. Behind their mask, the employees are holding their breath.
“We cross our fingers every day,” said Jade St-Jean, a spokesman for the CISSS de la Montérégie-Ouest. There are no cases in the 11 NURSING homes in the territory, which extends from Vaudreuil-Dorion to Napierville, through Châteauguay and Huntingdon. Residents expect, however, the results of screening tests.
The CISSS de la Montérégie-West, the staff is doing everything that the cruise has fun. Finally, in the circumstances. “In one of our NURSING homes, we held a western day,” said Éric Gagné, advisor framework, living environments. The employees had put a cowboy hat, in addition to their jacket and mask. They had whiskers on their visor. “The residents have laughed. “They may find it difficult to have stakeholders that are hidden,” he said. It is always given as a mandate not to cause anxiety in the customer. “
The CHSLD La Prairie, in the town of the same name, parking in the ” U ” in front of the entrance was transformed in arc-en-ciel giant. A way to ward off the spell ? A gift to the community, which has painted the bitumen, to brighten up the daily lives of the confined, lonely. “It’s a nice balm for the whole of the accommodation centre “, says Éric Gagné.
The key to success ?
The CISSS de la Montérégie-West does not dare to be too forward on the recipe of its success. The threat is still real. The direction said to have implanted quickly and strictly to the government guidelines, such as the prohibition of visits and the reorganisation of the meals taken. “Everything is in place to stabilize the employees in a single installation, and even the same unit, when it is possible,” says Jade St-Jean.
Currently, 32 of the 10,000 employees of the CISSS have received a diagnosis of COVID-19, she said. Sunday, Montérégie full offered 3733-infected persons, which is four times less than the region of Montreal.
When the virus will go back to circulate in our region, there is always a risk that people with asymptomatic travel in a CHSLD
— Sylvain Leduc
The Bas-Saint-Laurent, him, account only in 36 cases. NURSING homes were also spared. “From the time that the virus circulates less in the community, the risk that it enters in NURSING homes decreases,” says Dr Sylvain Leduc, director of public health in this region.
If the virus is circulating bit in the Bas-Saint-Laurent, it is thanks to the “strong adhesion” of the population-to-distance physics and the establishment of roadblocks, according to Dr. Leduc. The re-opening of the regional borders, may 18, will present challenges, according to him. “When the virus will go back to circulate in our region, there is always a risk that people with asymptomatic travel in a CHSLD,” he says.
On the North Shore, NURSING homes have also benefited from the closure of regional borders. No case, not more. In the region, of which 113 people, including a quarantine in a penitentiary, were infected with the COVID-19. According to Dr Donald Aubin, director of public health of the North Shore, the staff in NURSING homes are “very meticulous” in the application of sanitary measures.
“For all the workers of NURSING homes, there is a temperature taking and a questionnaire at the entrance of the work, he says. To the extent possible, we try to avoid the workforce from outside the region. “The caregivers from other countries must isolate themselves in a preventive way for 7 to 14 days,” he adds, ” when it is possible “.
The CISSS de la Montérégie-West, no question of guard down. This will not prevent NURSING homes from soon of a caregiver. “They will pass the screening tests as early as Monday,” said Eric Won.
In the meantime, residents will be able to count on the support of the staff, he promises. A concert of guitar in the hallways, a “little mess” of a convenience store, travelling, and why not a part of bingo, sitting in his wheelchair, parked in the framework of his bedroom door. A bit of madness in an extraordinary time, where the traditions of the most sacred as the bingo reinvent themselves. At least two meters of distance…