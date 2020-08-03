Despite outbreaks of COVID-19, Manfred believes that the season will continue
Photo: LM Otero Associated Press
The commissioner of major League baseball, Rob Manfred
The commissioner of major League baseball Rob Manfred said he was hopeful to see the calendar continue until the conclusion of the playoffs without interruption due to the pandemic coronavirus, despite the fact that some clubs may be unable to compete in the 60 matches regulatory.
As a result, the rate of victories could be used to determine the ranking of teams for the playoffs.
During an interview Saturday with the Associated Press, Manfred mentioned that the major league Baseball knows which player is at the origin of the outbreak of COVID-19 in the locker room of the Marlins of Miami. The Marlins and the Philadelphia Phillies have released their games for an entire week.
“I believe that, if everyone does what he has to do, then we will be able to continue the season, a season that is representative, and make the playoffs,” said Manfred.
Barely a dozen days after the kickoff of the regular season was shortened by the pandemic — the schedule is increased from 162 to 60 games per club —, the coronavirus has caused the postponement of 19 games, including the series of three games between the Cardinals of St. Louis and Milwaukee Brewers this weekend.
The virus has also pushed at least two other players to the exit on Saturday : the top star of the Brewers Lorenzo Cain and the player of second-goal of the Marlins Isan Diaz.
At least 18 players the Marlins have received a positive diagnosis at the COVID-19, as well as 3 other Cards. A player the Cardinals also received a result of ” non-conclusive “.
“Not a miracle “
Manfred has indicated that he had discussed constructively on Friday with the president of the players Association, Tony Clark, and that he expects all the players and teams are redoubling their efforts to adhere to protocols put in place to combat the spread of coronavirus.
“This is what the public health experts have been saying since the beginning of the pandemic ; there will be no miracle “, commented Manfred.
“The protocol is a series of small steps that people must follow. We have experienced trouble [to do so]. In order to improve, it will be necessary to comply with another series of small steps. And there will be pressure from the group. Players will have to take their responsibilities. The union will help us, as did Tony Clark yesterday [Friday]. And it will be more severe “, he said.
However, many obstacles persist.
“I don’t think it is realistic to believe that there will be more of a positive diagnosis, a summary of Manfred. We will have to adapt. But we believe that it is possible to control the situation. “