Despite the déconfinement, many Canadians remain concerned, according to a study
Thus, 67 % of people aged 65 years and older said they were very concerned about the health risks associated with gatherings of large groups.
27 July 2020 10: 08
Updated at 14h02
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The crisis caused by the pandemic of the novel coronavirus has left traces among Canadians, because many of them have expressed concern regarding the resumption of activities of daily living that were quite normal there are only a few months ago.
As well, a study published Monday by Statistics Canada concludes that despite the déconfinement widespread, fears persist among certain categories of the population.
People aged 65 years and older expressed the highest levels of concern. Thus, 67 % of them said they were very concerned about the health risks associated with gatherings of large groups.
In addition, 78 % of seniors have expressed a concern similar to the rebound in air travel, compared to 64 % for all respondents.
On the other hand, 57 % of Canadians reported being very concerned about the large gatherings, such as weddings and religious ceremonies, or visits to persons residing in a nursing home or in an establishment of long-term care (55 %).
By contrast, the Canadians were nearly four times more likely to be not at all concerned (38 %) by the gatherings of small groups and the visits of other people to be very concerned (10 %).
Statistics Canada also observed that immigrants are more concerned about the health risks associated with the resumption of activities that people born in Canada, particularly for what is of attending a movie or a live event (81% vs. 61 %) or gatherings of large groups such as weddings and religious ceremonies (70% vs. 53 %).
Finally, the federal agency noted that people with a high level of concern about the health risks associated with the resumption of activities were more likely to take a variety of precautions to limit the spread of the virus.
They were also significantly more likely to want to receive the vaccine against the COVID-19 (73 %) after that it will be accessible that people who are said to little worried (49 %) about the recovery of activities in Canada.