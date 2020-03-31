Despite the sanctions of the us government, the smartphone Huawei P40 is made in the USA details
Reportedly network sources, the Chinese company Huawei continues to use components of American origin in the new flagship P40, despite last year’s ban by the U.S. government.
We will remind, in may of last year, the us government put Huawei in the so-called blacklist, which U.S. companies can no longer cooperate with the Chinese manufacturer. Now it became known that the newly released flagship smartphone Huawei P40 is composed of components produced by American companies. We are talking about components made by Qualcomm, Qorvo and Skyworks. Component Qualcomm Huawei supplied in accordance with the received from the U.S. Department of Commerce license. Whether the company Qorvo and Skyworks similar licenses that allow to do business with Huawei, is unknown.
Despite the fact that the smartphone Huawei P40 used components of American origin, we must pay tribute to the Chinese manufacturer that has managed to replace some major suppliers from the USA, such as Acer, which supplied the memory chips for smartphones series P30. Instead, the new flagship Huawei involved the flash memory is Samsung.
Recall that Huawei was introduced by the U.S. authorities in the black list due to accusations of spying for the Chinese government. Despite the fact that Huawei has repeatedly denied all the charges, the sanctions of the US government continue to operate. Currently, the U.S. company must obtain a special license from the Ministry of Commerce of the United States, allowing you to do business with Huawei.