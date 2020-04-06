Detachment: police tighten the screws to violators
Photo: iStock
The officers of the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) and the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) have hit more than 300 times over the last few days for non-compliance with the instructions of aloofness.
The SPVM has written 79 offence reports to the general and handed out 67 tickets to people who had failed to maintain a two metre distance with other individuals. In the case of statements of offence, the fines imposed have reached 1546 $, said the inspector André Durocher, of the communications Department of the SPVM. “Essentially, it’s for rallies either to socialize or play together,” he said.
Mr. Durocher has not been able to give more details on where the findings had been handed over.
For its part, the SQ has indicated that its police officers had given or served 157 statements of offence and offence reports general.
Recall that the SPVM and the SQ have got Friday the right to reschedule on-the-spot tickets to offenders. Previously, police could only write reports of violation general to be submitted to the Director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP). It was to determine if fines should be imposed under the public health Act.
Other police forces have tightened the screws on the recalcitrant. Thus, the Service de police de Laval states that it has issued 56 reports of violation general since last march 15 in connection with the crisis of the COVID-19.