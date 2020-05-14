Detonation heard on the avenue of Norway

| May 13, 2020 | News | No Comments

A detonation was heard on the avenue of Norway to Quebec, then, that an altercation involving at least two individuals was underway.

May 13, 2020 17h54

Updated at 18h48

Valérie Marcoux

The Sun

A detonation was heard on the avenue of Norway to Quebec, then, that an altercation involving at least two individuals was underway.

Notified of the incident around 14: 55 on Wednesday, the police Department of the City of Quebec (SPVQ) is made on the premises. It finds that a person has superficial injuries, but that no one has been injured by a bullet, reports Étienne Doyon, a sergeant in the public relations of the City of Quebec.

For the moment, the police have not arrested any suspects. They meet with the individuals involved and the witnesses on the spot in order to clarify the circumstances of this event. An investigation is underway.

