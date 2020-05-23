Diane Dufresne keeps hope in time more forgiving for the artists.
Share
May 23, 2020 4: 00
Share
Diane Dufresne : Everything will change
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
When the crisis of the COVID-19 has struck, Diane Dufresne has found an answer to his concerns in his workshop. The upheavals imposed by the coronavirus, the singer and visual artist, has opposed his own thirst for movement. If she lauded the thoroughness in this turmoil, it is brandished as the weapon of creativity.
“I told myself that everything was going to so much change that I was going to do things that I never do. I’m going to try. I myself invented. Not necessarily an expo, just to do things that I had never affected. Maybe I’ll submit it or not, this is not what is important. It was to go to something else, to learn”, expresses the artist, who sees in the period that we currently live in “another consciousness, another this present time”.
“It changes all the data, she believes. As it happens, this is the time for us, humans, to impose a serious matter. It has been said that Quebecers are docile because they wear the mask, they do not go out of home. On the contrary, they have standards. When it changes, why not change? They have rigor for them, for their health, for their children, for their parents, who die alone. Is there something worse? It gives a completely different dimension.”
What we bring to the feet on the ground, in sum. “We thought we were invincible. We went on a banana skin, and it was thought that you had wings. But here, we have retonti to earth!” image-t-it.
To feel its age
Diane Dufresne does not deny. At age 75, she was more than ever felt his age since the beginning of the pandemic. In front of all of these speeches on the risks to our seniors or to our sages… —, the conclusion is imposed. “I am an elder, she says. I woke up one morning and saying to myself, “well, I’m really old”. To hear about the most vulnerable all the time, as I aged suddenly. I woke up saying to myself that I hurt all over.”