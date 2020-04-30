Diane Lavallée as reinforcement in a CHSLD in Quebec
Diane Lavallée has founded and chaired the Federation of nurses of Quebec from 1987 to 1993, before working for 20 years in the high public administration of Quebec.
Diane Lavallée, ex-president and founder of the Federation of nurses of Quebec, will come as a reinforcement in a CHSLD in the region of Quebec as a manager.
“I offered my arm, my head and my heart where there were needs. They contacted me expressing a need for my expertise in management. It is with pleasure that I would hand to a management team in a CHSLD in the CIUSSS of the Capital, as early as next week. Even though I have offered to serve vulnerable people and I would have accepted with much pleasure and will”, confirmed Ms. Lavallée Sun, Wednesday afternoon.
After a month of waiting
She had given her name a month ago through the government site JeContribue. A first response came last week. “As I am no longer working as a nurse for 32 years, I told them that I wanted to be in charge, where they need them,” explained Ms. Lavallée, who had first provided three nights of availability per week.
“I offered my arm, my head and my heart where there were needs. ”
—
Diane Lavallée
Rather, it will work “full-time, according to their needs, days, evenings, and weekends if necessary. And this, the time it will take,” says the wife of 63 years.
A nurse by training, Ms. Lavallée, however, has not practiced for 32 years. She founded and chaired the Federation of nurses of Quebec from 1987 to 1993, before working for 20 years in the high public administration of Quebec.
Also public Curator
She has chaired the office of the Curateur public du Québec for seven years. “It is important to clarify that the ltc facility hosts some persons under public curatorship. As an ex-public curator, who has represented 13 000 for seven years, I am sensitive to their various needs”, she adds.
Diane Lavallée has been a candidate in two provincial elections in the region of Québec for the Parti québécois in 1994 and 2018.
“I feel a social responsibility and humanitarian aid, where the needs are great, to raise the hand to do my part. I answer to the appeal of the prime minister and the cries of the hearts of all these people who work in the health care network. It is by squeezing the elbows and giving the best of ourselves that we will come out all grown up”, she summarizes, leaving at the Centre an integrated academic health and social service (CIUSS) of the Capitale – Nationale care to reveal the precise spot where it will work.