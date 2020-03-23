Dibale can and others not. Why the stars Juventus staged bullying

Italy outraged by the double “coronavirus” standards on the football millionaires and ordinary people. It is not excluded that soon this issue will become relevant in Russia.

PROTEST SIGNORE LUCARELLI

In the Apennines is hell. Raging epidemic, a crematorium cannot cope with the number of deaths from coronavirus, are not enough beds in intensive care units, devices for artificial lung ventilation. Acute shortage of test systems, with which it is possible to identify infected people COVID-19 or not.

Country, government officials, the medical community obviously was not ready for trouble. This is terrible given the inevitable panic. Harsh criticism now exposed to the players.

A well-known journalist, TV presenter and stage actress Selvaggia Lucarelli on his page in Facebook smashed to smithereens Juventus and personally Paulo Dibala, demanding an explanation why dying people’s homes it is impossible to provide cotton buds (they taken a swab) to test COVID-19, and forward Juventus and his girlfriend can.

Dibala recently reported that taken from him and his girlfriend Oriana test for the virus gave a positive result, but now they’re fine. The Argentine became the third player to Juve, got Chinese contagion (after Daniele Swearing and Blaise Matuidi, all were tested 121 people). However, according to Signore Lucarelli, during a pandemic it is unfair first and foremost to assist the rich and famous.

“I want to know why VIPs like footballers, conductors or children of executives are given priority? – outraged journalist. – In the matter of health must not be a privilege. Is there any way of fence smear in private, for a fee? Well, then tell us where to obtain this service. Or just Dibale supposed to know that? Maybe the players of Juventus used the services of public hospitals? Then even worse! State institutions should not spend time on patients whose symptoms are slight or absent. It is clear that Dibala because of the club knocked special conditions. This needs to change! They need to help all or none”.

BOSSES JUVE SHOULD THINK

Emotions in the statement Lucarelli, of course, a lot. The situation is not changed for the better when, following her call to refuse all… But no one would argue with the fact that for young healthy people, which is what the players risk to be seriously affected by coronavirus multiples lower than for old people, organisms which are stuffed, as a rule, serious chronic diseases. So in the words of the journalist much truth.

Another question, what is to blame exactly Dibala and employees Juve? Many of us are willing to opt out of the tests if the employer suddenly wants to check the company to a coronavirus? Maybe someone is able to tell the boss that it doesn’t have to worry about a loved one and their offspring at the moment when there are people needing that much sharper? That’s what it is.

Is it fair to reproach addressed to the owners of the Turin club? Partly, of course, Yes. Bosses Juve can not know how much in need of tests, and hundreds of thousands of Italians, for whom there is a real threat. In contrast, the same players.

On the other hand, Serie a is an important part of life in Italy. And before you make a decision on the suspension of the season, it was necessary to check the players on the coronavirus. Besides, the main source of spread of infection in the North of the country, in the opinion of many, was held on February 19 in Milan Champions League match “Atalanta” – “Valencia”. How then was refuse the tests?

DETECTIVE WITH CONTAINERS

And Juve and Dybala gets now because of the General negative background, which is compounded by the suspicions of government agencies and companies. Recently, for example, revealed that in the city of Brescia, where there is a private lab Copan Diagnostics, developing tests for diagnosis of viral diseases, U.S. air force plane loaded aboard half a million units to identify COVID-19. Instagram had posted a photo from the salon, filled some containers…

The entry was soon deleted, but users have suspected that the containers were kits for the diagnosis of coronavirus. The news quickly spread to Italian media, which in every way possible responsible for the shortage of test systems officials. The Italians were indignant, politicians were silent. Story tried not to publicize.

Soon in Copan Diagnostics explained what happened: “Our company manufactures kits to test for coronavirus, so-called tampons. We are talking about tools for tests, not diagnostic materials. Their development involved the other lab.”

It appeared, from the beginning of the epidemic, the laboratory has put in hospitals in Italy over a million sets. The company for decades have exported to the USA their products, but because of the coronavirus have problems with logistics. That’s why the Americans set urgent sending swabs cargo plane… As they say, the incident was over, but the panic intensified.

NOT EVERYONE NEEDS TO SHARE IN INSTAGRAM

Friend for the present time story, isn’t it? And almost certainly in Russia will be about the same. The news that our wealthy citizens bought just in case with a system of artificial ventilation of lungs, appear more often. But in their truth as dokruchennaya and smart enough, we find out then…

So to clubs of RPL have already arrived “the first swallows”. The day before we were told that the midfielder “Ufa” Olivier Thiel landed in the city hospital after he felt unwell. And passed as many as three tests for coronavirus, two of which were negative.

Our sports leagues, clubs and organizations should take Italian history note. God forbid, of course, but if they come to the time of choice under conditions of scarcity, whether to check on the virus to their heroes-the players or send tests the infirm, the elderly and the sick among the common people, let the first as is followed by talk alone with his conscience. And the players once again think about what is, and what you do not need to inform the world on their pages in social networks.