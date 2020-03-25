Died ex-lover Jennifer Lopez

The man was 51 years old.

Ex-lover Jennifer Lopez David Cruz, which have pop diva has lasted almost 10 years, died at the age of 51 years. It is known that the man was suffering from heart disease: doctors were unable to save him during the next crisis.

The death of David was confirmed by his girlfriend, 18-year-old ISA.

“He was kind and loving. He had never stayed and was always very open … He was a devoted father, he helped to raise my stepson. He loved the Yankees and Knicks. He loved to walk with me to the theater. Most of all I love family date night when the kids were out. Any of our communication, he ended with the words: “I love you”, – quotes girlfriend TMZ.

It is known that David and Jennifer started Dating at a very young age, when they were 15.