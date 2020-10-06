The Argentine tennis player beat Austrian Dominic Thiem 7-6, 5-7, 6-7, 7-6 and 6-2 in more than five hours of play, in the match for the Grand Slam quarterfinals.

Diego Schwartzman qualified for the first time in his career for the semifinals of a Grand Slam, defeating Austrian Dominic Thiem , third seed, at Roland Garros , 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-7 (6), 7 -6 (5) and 6-2 in a marathon of 5 hours and 8 minutes.

In his 300th game on the professional circuit, the 28-year-old “Peque” had an epic battle, between two of the best players on clay, played face to face and with options for both.

His rival for a place in the final will come out of the duel between the Spanish Rafael Nadal, who is seeking his thirteenth Musketeers Cup, which he defeated for the first time in the last tournament in Rome, and the young Italian Jannik Sinner, 19 years old.

Schwartzman, 14 in the ranking, becomes the tenth Argentine who will play the semifinals of Roland Garros and a great and replaces Juan Martín del Potro in that round , who played them in Paris in 2018 and in the United States Open a year next when he reached the final.

Shortly after her compatriot Nadia Podoroska also achieved a historic place in the semifinals, the first in the women's draw for Argentine tennis in 16 years.

The added prize for the 'Peque' is that for the first time it will enter the 'top-10'.

“Dominic is one of the best tennis players on the circuit and one of my best friends. He had played many fifth sets here, on this court, but I think today I can say that I deserved the victory. Winning today was very important to me,” he said. Argentinian.

It was the second time that Schwartzman reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros and the memories of the previous experience, in 2018 against Rafael Nadal, were not good, since his rhythm was interrupted by the rain when he dominated and ended up losing.

Two years later, with a ceiling that avoids stops in the center, Schwartzman clung to a match in which he won the first set, but in the end he had to come back in a fifth in which, more than tennis, counted the forces.

And the Austrian ended up melted, without resources in the last round, after having taken two lifting set balls against. The Argentine wasted one in the third and three in the fourth, but held on to the duel to force a fifth in which he was stronger.

Thiem, trained by the Chilean Nicolás Massu, will miss the Roland Garros semifinals for the first time since 2015, when he was defeated by Uruguayan Pablo Cuevas, and will not attend the appointment with Nadal that the team promised, a reissue of the last two finals.

The Austrian, who already had to play five sets in the quarterfinals against the young Frenchman Hugo Gaston, invited by the organization, lacked the strength and faith to sign up for the duel.