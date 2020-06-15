Diego, the giant tortoise who saved his species, returned to his island in the Galapagos
Photo: Galapagos national Park via Associated Press
Sexually very active, Diego has managed to save its species from danger of extinction in giving birth to him all alone at least 40 % of the baby turtle that has grown up since on the island Española.
Diego, the giant tortoise who saved her species from extinction, was released on his home island in the Galapagos archipelago, announced Monday the minister of Environment of ecuador, Paulo Proaño.
“We close again an important chapter in the management of the park of the Galapagos, 15 tortoises of Española, which Diego, return home after decades spent breeding them in captivity to save their species from extinction “, has tweeted the minister.
Accompanied by fourteen other breeding adults, Diego, a male’s centenary of the species Chelonoidis hoodensis, was repatriated on the deserted island of Española in the Galapagos national Park (PNG).
The animals were transported by boat from the island of Santa Cruz, where Diego spent forty years in captivity in a breeding program.
The return, initially scheduled for march, has been delayed because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
Diego, who weighs 80 kg and measuring 1.5 meters, had been brought to the United States in the first half of the Twentieth century, before the Galapagos archipelago was declared a nature reserve in 1959.
Notably, he spent thirty years at the San Diego zoo (South-West) which gave it its name. He was then repatriated in 1976 on the Galapagos where he shared his daily life with several females in a breeding center for tortoises of the galapagos national park in Puerto Ayora, the capital of the island Santa Cruz.
The island of Española now has about 2000 individuals of this species, of which 200 are born in the wild.
On the fifteen species of giant tortoises that inhabit the Galapagos, declared a Unesco world Heritage site, three have disappeared under the effect of pirate attacks and looting by the crews of ships whalers in the 18th and 19th centuries.
The archipelago of ecuador, which has a unique flora and fauna in the world, has served as a natural laboratory for the English scientist Charles Darwin for his theory on the evolution of species.