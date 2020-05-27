Difficult to refresh CHSLD old
The CHSLD the worse point is found especially in Montréal, Montérégie and Lanaudière.
The temporary solution of refreshing that the government is proposing would be difficult, if not impossible, to apply to the short-term in NURSING homes the most dilapidated or poorly designed, feel some experts. However, most of them are located especially in regions where there is a high concentration of cases of COVID, found The Duty.
A compilation of data from a balance sheet government on the state of the health infrastructure in 2018 has found that NURSING homes with the most dilapidated are especially in regions where there is a high concentration of cases of COVID. No surprise, Montreal is the region where there is the most CHSLD old, followed in the Montérégie and Lanaudière.
Among the 18 institutions that received the rating of ” E “, is the worst index of wear and tear, at least 6 (including the hospital Maisonneuve-Rosemont, Santa Cabrini hospital) is located in Montreal, almost all on the territory of the CIUSSS of the East Island. “Some of our facilities are outdated and in need of a cure of youth “, has recognized its spokesman, Christian Merciari.
Flanked by the dimension ” E “, the CHSLD Éloria-Lepage, Jeanne LeBer and Nicolet are all three important foci of COVID-19. But it was impossible to know if the installation of air conditioners portable was going to be promoted or if contractors would be required to install larger air conditioning systems.
A problem of wear and tear
The minister of Seniors, Marguerite Blais, has acknowledged that some NURSING homes are very dilapidated — “Yes, we have” — which adds to the problem. “Often, in NURSING homes that are run-down, the electricity can’t take a huge amount of air conditioners. So, we are going to have means that are far more agile. We are going to be creative “, she said during the question period.
Beyond the fact of allowing residents to install air conditioners mobile, the minister asked the institutions to make every effort to relieve them of the heat. “Do everything you can do to propose areas of freshness, the air conditioning, put on the outside of generators, use of contractors so that we can breathe fresh air inside. Everything will be put in place, this is not even a question of money, ” she added.
According to the president of the firm of Martin Roy et Associés, apart from money, other factors are taken into account. “I was very much surprised when I heard the announcement [of the government] is about putting in place temporary systems. It is doable, but it would surprise me that we are able to provide to all NURSING homes who have problems this summer, ” said Martin Roy, an engineer and specialist in sustainable development.
“There are possible solutions, but it is sure that they are building and it will disturb people. “And that’s not counting all the precautions, the standards related to the COVID-19 and the tendering process of several months.
Window mounted air conditioners remain a solution that is easy to put in place quickly, but not for the long term, said Mr Roy. “It should be temporary. It is very energy-consuming and noisy, this is not effective, it breaks often, and it is a lot of handling to remove and put it back every year, ” he said.
For Michel Bernier, professor in the department of mechanical engineering at the Polytechnic School of Montreal, to provide a proper air conditioning for residents can only be made on a ” case by case “. Some of the buildings more dilapidated buildings actually have electric circuits too overloaded, which do not stand many air conditioners portable (110 volt). And in the case where you would like to bring the air-conditioning in each of the rooms through a central system, many buildings do not have the correct structure — the ceilings are too low or there is little space on the roof, for example — which prevents them from passing the pipes large.
“This would be quite difficult to establish core systems in the coming months. Aim for the next summer would be more realistic, ” he says. Meanwhile, NURSING homes whose configuration permits could be install systems of “intermediaries” such as air conditioners home cool partially. “If it was just 2-3 pieces to be installed in NURSING homes, you could install this system relatively easily, but it takes experienced entrepreneurs,” said Mr. Bernier. And several weeks to get the equipment.
Data
In date of Tuesday, 70 new people had succumbed to the COVID-19, bringing the death toll from to 4139. 614 new cases of hiv infection had been registered, for a total of 48 598 since the beginning of the crisis. The number of people hospitalized had decreased to 22, to be located at 1403, and 181 patients were in the intensive care unit, two more people than the day before.
Contractors
Contractors have already been contacted to perform work to air-condition the CHSLD, a-t-on said during a press briefing of the regional directorate of public health for Montreal on Tuesday. “There were already institutions that had begun to prepare,” said Caroline Dusablon, regional coordinator of emergency measures of the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal. For its part, the CIUSSS of the North-of-the-island-of-Montreal has planned works for all of its sites in June and July ” in order to cool/dehumidify the corridors of NURSING homes, and hospitals that do not have air conditioning in these places. “
Martin Roy said he “was ready” to respond to the call of the NURSING homes, regardless of their design. But outdated or not, the real problem is that the previous governments have not demanded that these residences for seniors to be built from the start with a system of air conditioning for the rooms. “It is a reaction instead of having acted in prevention,” he said, adding that it is however well known that due to climate change, temperatures are on the rise and that more and more heat waves are coming. “Here 25-30 years, we know that we will no longer have the same summers. “
