Director Napoli: Rrahmani is a great player for Gattuso

April 2, 2020

Директор Наполи: Ррахмани - отличный игрок для Гаттузо

Neapolitans rely on the defender in the future.

Director Napoli Cristiano of Giuntoli told about the qualities a defender Amir Rrahmani, which acts to rent in Verona.

“We signed a contract with Rahmani because he is very good in personal care, he also plays on the defensive line, which is extremely important for Reno”

“Gattuso is a coach who starts to build the team from defence. It was important for us to give him players that fit his style,” said Giuntoli Sky Sport Italia.

