Director Napoli: Rrahmani is a great player for Gattuso
April 2, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Neapolitans rely on the defender in the future.
Director Napoli Cristiano of Giuntoli told about the qualities a defender Amir Rrahmani, which acts to rent in Verona.
“We signed a contract with Rahmani because he is very good in personal care, he also plays on the defensive line, which is extremely important for Reno”
“Gattuso is a coach who starts to build the team from defence. It was important for us to give him players that fit his style,” said Giuntoli Sky Sport Italia.