Disappearance of a teenager who could be in The Matapedia
Share
July 3, 2020 13h48
Share
Disappearance of a teenager who could be in The Matapedia
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
The Sûreté du Québec is asking for help from the public in order to find Loudrick Laporte, age 16, of Joliette.
The teenager was last seen on the 22nd of June at 20h on the rue Ladouceur in Joliette. It would move on foot.
“We have reason to believe that he could find in the area of the municipalities of Amqui and Saint-Alexis-de-Matapedia, indicates the information agent the SQ, Louis-Philippe Bibeau. His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety.”
Loudrick Laporte measure 1.75 m (5 ‘ 9 “) and weighs 61 kg (135 lb). His hair is brown and long and he has brown eyes. He wears a tattoo on a hand with the inscription “HA HA”. At the time of his disappearance, he was dressed in black trousers, a sweater in cotton fleece, with patterns of red and was wearing work boots beige.
Any person who believes to have seen the teenager is asked to contact 9-1-1. In addition, any information that could lead to find it can also be communicated in a confidential manner to the central hub of criminal information of the SQ at 1 800 659-4264.