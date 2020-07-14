Disappearance of Maxime-André Brodeur: the SQ is expanding its research helicopter
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has dispatched a helicopter in the Haute-Gaspésie in order to find Maxime-André Brodeur, who has been missing for nearly a week.
July 14, 2020
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
After conducting research on land, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has dispatched a helicopter in the Haute-Gaspésie, all day Tuesday, in order to find Maxime-André Brodeur, who has been missing for nearly a week.
“There have been ground searches since the beginning of the disappearance, says the information officer of the SQ, Beatrice Dorsainville. Everything that was possible to do so in land, whether on foot or in a vehicle, has been done. It is now the helicopter.”
The camera flies over different sectors, but mostly concentrated his research in the national park of the Gaspé peninsula because it is the last place where the young man has been seen. However, the sergente Dorsainville believes that it may also be found elsewhere in Gaspésie or Bas-Saint-Laurent. “It is not impossible that it is elsewhere,” she said.
Description