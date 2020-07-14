Disappearance of Maxime-André Brodeur: the SQ is expanding its research helicopter

July 14, 2020

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has dispatched a helicopter in the Haute-Gaspésie in order to find Maxime-André Brodeur, who has been missing for nearly a week.

July 14, 2020 15h24

Johanne Fournier

Special Collaboration

After conducting research on land, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has dispatched a helicopter in the Haute-Gaspésie, all day Tuesday, in order to find Maxime-André Brodeur, who has been missing for nearly a week.

“There have been ground searches since the beginning of the disappearance, says the information officer of the SQ, Beatrice Dorsainville. Everything that was possible to do so in land, whether on foot or in a vehicle, has been done. It is now the helicopter.”

The camera flies over different sectors, but mostly concentrated his research in the national park of the Gaspé peninsula because it is the last place where the young man has been seen. However, the sergente Dorsainville believes that it may also be found elsewhere in Gaspésie or Bas-Saint-Laurent. “It is not impossible that it is elsewhere,” she said.

Description

Maxime-André Brodeur, 25 years

Provided by the SQ

Maxime-André Brodeur, 25, of Ange-Gardien in Montérégie region, has also been seen on Wednesday of last week on route 132 in Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, Haute-Gaspésie. It would move to the edge of a van, Ford Transit 2015 white registered “TREATS”. His relatives have reason to fear for his health and safety.

It measures 1 meter 75 (5 feet 9 inches) tall, weighs 68 kg (150 lbs), hair is auburn and eyes pers. As a special feature, a boat and a clock are tattooed under his right forearm. It also bears the tattoo of a black heart on the top of his left pectoralis. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing a tuque black, a black sweater, the strings at the neck and a red-bearded in a few days.

Any person who sees Maxime-André Brodeur is asked to contact 9-1-1. Also, any information that could lead to find it can be communicated in a confidential manner to the central hub of criminal information of the SQ at 1 800 659-4264.

Le Soleil

