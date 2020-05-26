Disappearance to Amqui: the body of Françoise St-Onge found in the Matapedia river
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) request the assistance of the public in order to find Françoise St-Onge Amqui.
May 25, 2020
Updated on may 26, 2020 at 14h59
Disappearance to Amqui: the body of Françoise St-Onge found in the Matapedia river
Johanne Fournier
Team nautique de la Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has recovered a body Tuesday around 12: 15 in the Matapedia river to Amqui. The SQ confirmed that this is the remains of Françoise St-Onge, 69-year-old, whose disappearance had been reported to the police on Monday.
The lady had been seen the last time on Sunday, after leaving his home in the rue Estelle in Amqui in The Matapedia. Monday, the agents of the SQ had begun their search of the area around which Ms. St-Onge had been sighted the last time. The SQ had also launched a search notice in the evening of Monday seeking the assistance of the public to help find the sexagenarian.
Broad deployment officer
A deployment of more than 25 police officers of the local post of the SQ and posts surrounding have expanded the search area on Tuesday morning. An emergency unit of the SQ was also part of Québec to come and lend a hand. “They have used watercraft to cross the Matapedia river, tells the story of the information agent the SQ, Claude Doiron. They have criss-crossed on foot the banks of the river. There are also researches that have been made in the vicinity of the residence of the lady and the door-to-door has been done. There were also mountain bikes which have been made to do research in some sectors of Amqui.”
Left early Tuesday morning from its base in Saint-Hubert, the helicopter of the Sûreté du Québec arrived on scene around 12: 15 to fly over the area. At the same time, the team nautique that crisscrossed the river has made the macabre discovery. “We wish to thank the population of Amqui for its collaboration in this folder”, would like to underline the sergeant Doiron.