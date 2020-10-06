The meeting, which started at 6:00 pm and ended after 9:30 pm, was nothing more than a “work meeting”, in which they spoke of “drafts” similar to those that have been discussed in recent months. Health will prepare an “epidemiological risk guide” and more meetings will be held.

The Minister of Education had a zoom with the 24 colleagues from the provinces.

The expectation that had been generated around the meeting of the Minister of Education Nicolás Trotta with his peers from the 24 provinces (among them, the head of the DGE of Mendoza, José Thomas ) led to disappointment due to the lack of announcements regarding the return to the students' classroom.

The meeting, which started at 6:00 pm and ended after 9:30 pm , was nothing more than a “work meeting” , in which they spoke of ” drafts ” similar to those that have been discussed in recent months.

“It is not a definition meeting and nothing is resolved today because a meeting of the Federal Council of Education (CFE) is not being held,” one of the participants clarified.

In the long meeting via zoom, it was again a priority for an eventual return to the boys of the last year of school. In addition to Trotta, there was the Minister of Health of the Nation, Ginés González García, who referred to a health ” indicator ” that would reflect which provinces have the least risks with the virus and which more.

A day before this meeting, the Minister of Education had indicated that today there would be announcements. He argued that it was necessary to learn to live with Covid-19 and was even in tune of thought with the president of the Chamber of Deputies of the Nation, Sergio Massa , who had requested the return to the classroom of the students of the last year of the primary and secondary.

Trotta also said yesterday that we should not wait for the vaccine to adopt some kind of presence for the boys. These appraisals suggested definitions that did not exist today.

After the meeting on Tuesday, the Ministry of Education prepared a statement in which it will report on debates, but without definitions. The communiqué will speak of an “epidemiological risk analysis guide” that will be detailed tomorrow at 3:00 pm to health and education authorities.

The preliminary text indicates that today, “as a general criterion, the adoption of an objective parameter of low risk based on said epidemiological analysis guide was discussed” for the return to the classroom. Although it clarifies, without putting dates, that this and other proposals will be dealt with ” later ” within the CFE

For the provincial government it is still unlikely that this will happen due to the epidemiological situation. Instead, it tries to reinforce the follow-up of children with “weak educational trajectories” or who directly “disconnected”. There are about 23,000 students in total.