Discovery of a concentration record of pollution, plastic in the seabed
Photo: iStock
Scientists have discovered a concentration record of 1.9 million particles microplastique in the bottom of the Mediterranean sea.
Researchers have discovered a concentration record of particles of plastic in the seabed. They have identified nearly two million of these tiny debris in a single square meter of sediment from the Mediterranean sea.
In the framework of a study whose results have just been published in the magazine Science, european researchers have analysed the impacts of ocean currents on the movement of particles of plastic that end up in the sediment of marine environments.
They discovered that these currents of the depths of the seas and oceans concentrate the microplastique in some places, which has the effect of creating areas of high accumulation, which would be the equivalent of the ” continent of plastic “, but in the seabed, and in smaller areas.
By analyzing marine sediments collected in the Mediterranean sea and the underwater current that predominate in the depths, between the coasts of Corsica and Italy, scientists have found, for example, a concentration of record of 1.9 million particles microplastique.
These particles, drained to the oceans and seas from terrestrial environments that we inhabit, but also of the rivers, are in good part made up of fibres from clothes, which usually are not treated by the systems treatment of sewage from the towns.
Pollution is pervasive
The researchers also stress that the microparticles of plastic are transported and concentrated by the same currents that carry oxygen and nutrients to areas of concentration of marine organisms living near the bottom. The areas of high concentrations of microplastique are therefore also likely to be areas where there is a significant marine life.
“The plastic has become a new type of particle of sediment, which is mixed with sand and nutrients “, illustrates Florian Pohl, Durham University, specialist of the seabed and the co-author of the study. “The results of our study highlight the need for policies to limit future water supplies of plastics in natural environments, and thereby minimize the impacts on marine ecosystems,” adds the researcher, Mike Clare, the National Oceanography Centre in Britain.
At the present time, says the study published in Science, “more than 10 million tons of plastic are dumped “each year” in the oceans. According to data from the united Nations Program for the environment, this matters very little degradable constitute more than 80 % of the debris found in these vast expanses of water. The vast majority comes from land and is carried at the option of the catchment.
Pollution of the depths
The university researchers in the british, French and germans who have led this new study remind us that the pollution of plastic in the oceans is mostly known because of the areas of concentration of debris, such as, for example, the “continent of plastic” of the North Pacific, which spans 1.6 million square kilometres and to which the proposed Ocean Cleanup wants to tackle. There are eight of these “continents” in the world, concentrations of pollutants that harm the marine fauna.
However, this type of pollution accumulated on the surface would be barely 1% of all plastic found in the oceans of the planet. The 99 % remaining, which include small particles of plastic gradient, or still in the plastic from fabrics clothes, are more in-depth. And these particles can be ingested by marine organisms, which mistake them for food.
Plastics in Saint-Laurent
Québec is not spared from this contamination. According to a study conducted by researchers from McGill University on the stretch of the St. Lawrence river between Montreal and Quebec city, the river would be among the worst rivers of the planet in terms of pollution by microplastics, with concentrations of up to several hundreds of particles for each kilogram of sediment.
Despite recent calls for a reduction of our use of plastic, global production is still rising. Humanity produces more than 300 million tons of plastic. And at the present time, it is estimated that more than 150 million tons were already in the oceans of the planet, and that number is expected to double by 2050.
An australian study published last week also shows that no region of the globe is spared from this pollution, since analyses of ice in the Antarctic have uncovered the presence of 14 types of microparticles of plastic. Microparticles of plastic were also found in the ice of the Arctic, as well as in deep ocean trenches, including the Mariana islands, with more than 10 900 meters of depth.
“The ubiquity of single-use plastic, even in the greatest depths of the ocean, is a clear link between daily human activities and environments, the more inaccessible “, had then been deplored by the united Nations Program for the environment.