Discovery of two bodies in Matane: no crime would have been committed
It is in a home of this building of Matane that two bodies inanimate, have been discovered.
May 13, 2020 9h23
Updated at 16h34
Johanne Fournier
MATANE — Although the police investigation is completed, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) asserts that there would be no element of criminal origin which would be involved in the deaths of a man and a woman found dead in a housing of the rue Jacques-Cartier in Matane.
It is the result of a report of a citizen that police have been called to get to the building where the body lifeless lay at the end of the afternoon on Tuesday.
“The following things will be up to the coroner’s Office, which also conducts its own investigation,” said the information officer from the SQ, Claude Doiron.