Discovery of two bodies in Matane

Découverte de deux corps à Matane

Découverte de deux corps à Matane

May 13, 2020

Johanne Fournier

Special Collaboration

MATANE – The body of a man and a woman have been discovered at the end of the day Tuesday in a housing of the rue Jacques-Cartier in Matane.

The police officers of the Sûreté du Québec were on the scene after receiving the report of a citizen.

Although little information has filtered to the moment. “The cause of death is unknown for the time being, indicates the information agent the SQ, Claude Doiron. The investigators involved are on the scene currently, as well as the identity service is legal.”

