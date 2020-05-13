Discovery of two bodies in Matane
May 13, 2020
May 13, 2020 9h23
Johanne Fournier
Special Collaboration
MATANE – The body of a man and a woman have been discovered at the end of the day Tuesday in a housing of the rue Jacques-Cartier in Matane.
The police officers of the Sûreté du Québec were on the scene after receiving the report of a citizen.
Although little information has filtered to the moment. “The cause of death is unknown for the time being, indicates the information agent the SQ, Claude Doiron. The investigators involved are on the scene currently, as well as the identity service is legal.”