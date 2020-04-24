Disinfect a grocery store to protect against the coronavirus ?
April 5, 2020
Catherine Crépeau
DETECTOR RUMORS / the past few days, videos and publications are on social media to explain how to disinfect fruits and vegetables or all food purchased at the supermarket to avoid the contamination of SARS-CoV-2. But is it really necessary to wash the boxes of cereal, canned goods and other packaged foods that come in the house ? The Detector of rumors verified.
At the present time, there is no evidence that the COVID-19 can be transmitted through food or food packaging. Health Canada does not report any cases of transmission by this route. By contrast, German researchers have shown that other coronavirus may remain infectious for up to nine days on surfaces of metal, plastic, or glass. Another study published march 17 in the New England Journal of Medicine, indicates that the SARS-CoV-2 remains infectious for a day on the carton, and three days on the plastic and stainless steel.
Wash their grocery store ?
It would be therefore possible in theory to get the COVID-19 to a packaging where the virus, and then bringing the hand to his mouth, his nose or his eyes, says Normand Voyer, a chemist and professor and researcher in the Department of chemistry at Université Laval. “Clean up” a grocery store would be a good habit to take to limit the spread of the virus, according to him.
Its stuff of chemists, published on Facebook on march 23, and abundantly shared : deposit their bags at one place and wash hands with soap and water, prepare a bowl of soapy water with dish soap and then wash the fruits and vegetables that are not packaged, rinse and let dry for 24 hours. It also serves to wash the cans, bottles and other packaging.
A ritual is long and useless, if we believe the infectious disease physicians because there is no evidence that the coronavirus is transmitted through food packaging. And that if more people had been contaminated in this way, it would have appeared in recent weeks as an important mode of transmission.
The ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Quebec (MAPAQ) said on its website that it is possible to get the COVID-19 by touching an object where the virus, and then bringing the hand to his face, but it is, at best, a mode marginal transmission, assuming it is a. The site states that, as the virus survives for three hours on objects dry (canned goods, boxes of cereal, etc), it is not necessary to clear its purchases.
When it comes to fruit and vegetables, they should be washed before being consumed, as well as anyone who is supposed to do in normal times. Washing in running water by rubbing the surfaces is enough. No need detergent, indicates the MAPAQ. Health Canada recommends the same thing.
Same Normand Voyer wished to clarify his remarks. In a second message Facebook published on march 25, the chemist points out that washing her grocery shopping is an additional measure of caution. And that the best measures to curb the spread of SARS-CoV-2 is still the containment, social distancing and hand washing.
As for the food delivered, it is recommended to file the ordered dishes in a clean plate without touching it with the hands, throw away the packaging, and then wash hands with soap and water before eating.
Verdict
Needless to soap your fruits, vegetables, canned goods and bags of noodles. We wash fruits and vegetables by rubbing them under water before eating and washing hands with soap and water regularly, especially during the back of the grocery store, after he had put away his shopping and before cooking and eating.