Disney pushes back the release of the next Marvel, Mulan hoped for the summer

Scarlett Johansson in a scene from <em>Black Widow</em>
April 4, 2020 17: 40 pm
LOS ANGELES — Disney has decided to push back the release of a dozen Marvel movies and other big productions, but hopes to maintain Mulan for this summer, despite the outbreak of coronavirus, which has forced most theaters to close their doors.
The new timeline provided Friday by Disney postponed by several months of Marvel movies highly anticipated by fans, such as black Widow and Eternals, as well as the suites dedicated to the super-hero Thor and Doctor Strange.
The first film of the new “phase” provided by Marvel, black Widow, with Scarlett Johansson in the title role, is now scheduled for November. This automatically shifts the other films in the series to come.
A Marvel movie originally scheduled for the summer of 2022, the title of which had not been disclosed, has completely disappeared from the new list.
Disney, however, is optimistic about the end of the containment measures in North America, where Mulan, version shots, the actual famous cartoon, due out in theaters on July 24.
The world number one in entertainment has, however, waived to be projected in cinemas Artemis Fowl, adaptation in a long-footage of a youth book that was finally released directly on its streaming platform, Disney+, a fate similar to that of many other films.
The fifth pane of the adventures of Indiana Jones, which still has no title, goes on to him to accuse a one-year delay: it will not be visible prior to July 2022.
The invicible super-heroine Captain Marvel is the only one to draw its pin from the play: the number 2 has been advanced one month, to July 2022 also.