Disney+ will provide the movie of the show Hamilton in July

Lin-Manuel Miranda, center, will transpose <em>Hamilton</em> of the boards to the screen. The capture took place at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, in June 2016.
May 12, 2020 14h18
NEW YORK — The popular Broadway musical Hamilton will be seen on the small screen from July.
Walt Disney announced Tuesday that the movie of the show, created by Lin-Manuel Miranda will be available on Disney+ from 3 July. The film was originally released in October 2021.
“I am grateful to all the fans who have asked for it, and I am so happy that we can realize (the project). I am so proud of this show. I look forward for you to see it,” said Lin-Manuel Miranda news.
The show biographical-flavored hip-hop on the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of the founding fathers of the United States, has won 11 Tony awards and made several tours.
The capture took place at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on Broadway, in June 2016. It featured the actors of the original cast: Luke-Manuel Miranda in the skin of Alexander Hamilton, Daveed Diggs (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson); Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), and Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr).