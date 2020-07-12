Disney World reopens its doors, in full outbreak of the coronavirus in Florida [PHOTOS]
Part of the attraction, Disney World has re-opened its doors Saturday in Orlando, after four months of closure.
11 July 2020 19h42
AFP
Agence France-Presse
ORLANDO — A part of the amusement park Disney World has re-opened its doors Saturday in Orlando, after four months of closure, against a backdrop of rapid acceleration of the pandemic in Florida, which registers thousands of new cases of coronavirus each day.
They were several hundred to queue up Saturday morning before the opening of the Magic Kingdom, one of the two spaces to once again welcome the public with the Animal Kingdom.
The theme park, the futuristic EPCOT park and Hollywood Studios should follow the movement from Wednesday, within a giant who is twice the size of Manhattan.
All the visitors present on Saturday had booked their tickets, to allow Disney to control the number of people in the park, and to make possible the separation physical.
There are already more ticket available for a visit in July.
The entertainment giant has introduced an important feature to take into account the risk of the spread of the coronavirus.
Were as well provided for the temperature-taking routine at the entrance, wearing a mask mandatory, the pervasiveness of distributors of hydroalcoholic gel and the minimum spacing of two meters in each attraction or inside shops.
Disney has launched an awareness campaign to gestures barriers using the characters from the movie The Incredibles.
The organization has waived, until further order, in the famous parades that allow usually to large and small to mingle with the characters of the Disney universe, as well as the fireworks in the evening.
On social networks, many criticized the decision to reopen the park while the Florida is experiencing an acceleration of the pandemic.
Contamination in high-rise
The State of the south-eastern United States has recorded 10 383 new cases in the last 24 hours, not far from the absolute record registered on 4 July (11 458), and 95 deaths.
The governor-republican Ron DeSantis had decided to enter into the exit of the confinement from 4 may, before most of the States in the country.
On Thursday, the director of the american Institute of infectious diseases, Anthony Fauci, has estimated publicly that Florida was out of the containment before that all the public health indicators are green.
Ron DeSantis has disputed this diagnosis, claiming that its decision was justified by the figures of contamination of the time.
At the end of June, the governor is back, and ordered the bars closed to try to limit the spread of the virus, but the numbers of contamination have continued to soar.
Florida is not the only State struggling in the face of the spread of the COVID-19.
In Georgia, the mayor of Atlanta Keisha Lance Bottoms has declared Friday a return to a phase of containment is strict, after they have partially reopened the city to a normal operation.
During the past 24 hours, the Fulton county, where Atlanta has registered 435 new cases.
In Arizona, the rate of use of result, artificial respirators available has virtually not increased since march and now exceed 50%.
In Texas, several hospitals, in Houston in particular, say they are saturated and are afraid of not being able to cope with the influx of patients in the next few days.
Elsewhere, several States so far relatively spared as Idaho, Oklahoma, or North Dakota have beaten almost on a daily basis records these days.