Distance education: the game to facilitate the learning
Alexander Lillo
Phd in law and professor, University of Ottawa
Thomas Burelli
Professor of civil law, University of Ottawa
Already four quebec universities have confirmed that they would offer their courses online this fall, and others may follow. The colleges will also, presumably, move on to teaching at a distance.
The Covid-19 has forced the post-secondary institutions to resort massively to online teaching. As this formula could be used for several more months, it will be necessary to take account of the main pitfalls of this type of teaching, in order to offer the students learning conditions, the most adequate possible.
In effect, teaching online presents a number of challenges : sources of distraction increased ; low level of motivation ; reduction of commitment ; reduction of social interactions ; management of the dynamics of class complex ; inequality (digital access to the technology, the network, etc.). All issues that are not necessarily foreign to the teaching in face-to-face, but exacerbated by the transition to the ” all online “.
In this context, learning through play can contribute to ensuring the continuity of educational activities while meeting some of the challenges of this type of education.
We are experts in environmental law and for the last 4 years, we specialize in the use of learning activities by the game within the framework of our courses. In particular, we created several simulations of international negotiations in the field of the fight against climate change or the protection of biodiversity.
The benefits : personalization, autonomy, and socialization
The learning game features the use of various forms of games and/or strategies incorporating mechanical games for educational purposes.
Most games are created for the target players (casual or hardcore, public, family or adult, etc.). In the same way, learning the game wants to be centered on the learners. Thus, the design and implementation of this type of activities are, in principle, account for the diversity of students, their knowledge and their experiences.