Distance education: the game to facilitate the learning

| May 18, 2020 | News | No Comments

Enseignement à distance: le jeu pour faciliter l’apprentissage

Enseignement à distance: le jeu pour faciliter l’apprentissage

Share

May 17, 2020 4: 00

Share

Distance education: the game to facilitate the learning

Alexander Lillo

Phd in law and professor, University of Ottawa

Thomas Burelli

Professor of civil law, University of Ottawa

Already four quebec universities have confirmed that they would offer their courses online this fall, and others may follow. The colleges will also, presumably, move on to teaching at a distance.

The Covid-19 has forced the post-secondary institutions to resort massively to online teaching. As this formula could be used for several more months, it will be necessary to take account of the main pitfalls of this type of teaching, in order to offer the students learning conditions, the most adequate possible.

In effect, teaching online presents a number of challenges : sources of distraction increased ; low level of motivation ; reduction of commitment ; reduction of social interactions ; management of the dynamics of class complex ; inequality (digital access to the technology, the network, etc.). All issues that are not necessarily foreign to the teaching in face-to-face, but exacerbated by the transition to the ” all online “.

In this context, learning through play can contribute to ensuring the continuity of educational activities while meeting some of the challenges of this type of education.

We are experts in environmental law and for the last 4 years, we specialize in the use of learning activities by the game within the framework of our courses. In particular, we created several simulations of international negotiations in the field of the fight against climate change or the protection of biodiversity.

The benefits : personalization, autonomy, and socialization

The learning game features the use of various forms of games and/or strategies incorporating mechanical games for educational purposes.

Most games are created for the target players (casual or hardcore, public, family or adult, etc.). In the same way, learning the game wants to be centered on the learners. Thus, the design and implementation of this type of activities are, in principle, account for the diversity of students, their knowledge and their experiences.

Enseignement à distance: le jeu pour faciliter l’apprentissage

Laval University has announced that the majority of its courses are taught at a distance during the fall session.

Library The Sun

The games take place in a universe whose components are predetermined by the designers, and in which players can explore various possibilities. Education can thus foster students ‘ autonomy by allowing them, depending on the case, to explore the activities at their own pace and to mobilize different strategies in the universe proposed by the teacher.

Whether for a party, or by the creation of communities, the game generates social interactions and exchanges between the students. This type of activity is particularly ideal for placing in situations of competition or cooperation, encouraging them to interact. Thus, in the context of a simulation of international negotiations in environmental law, students become diplomats and share with their colleagues and try to get the version of a treaty which corresponds best to their respective roles.

Increase in time of commitment, concentration and satisfaction

The best games allow you to capture the attention of players for long periods of time, while providing a sense of accomplishment and well-being important. This phenomenon has been theorized under the term of optimal experience (from the English “flow” —, the concept originates from the work of Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi in the field of positive psychology). It is ” a mental state achieved by a person when he or she is completely immersed in an activity and that it is in a peak state of concentration, of full commitment and satisfaction in its fulfillment.”

Learning activities the game can also contribute to addressing some of the challenges of social justice digital raised by the transition to teaching online. In fact, they offer the flexibility to design activities that can be supplemented at any time by the students giving them the opportunity to adjust their use of time. They also allow you to create activities that can be downloaded instead of requiring an Internet connection at the beginning constant.

Quizzes and games escape

The simple quiz at the virtual simulation, gaming, mechanical, and tools available for the benefit of the online education are numerous.

The platform Kahoot allows, for example, to create and easily organize quizzes incorporating elements of gamification (leaderboards, nicknames, trophies, etc), including for groups exceeding several hundred attendees.

An alternative strategy particularly suited to the online teaching consists in the creation of interactive stories, which provides the opportunity for students to play different roles, make difficult choices and explore the consequences in a safe environment. Several instruments exist, starting with the very common PowerPoint, free platform H5P.org, or the open source tool Twine. Through these instruments, our law students in natural resources have thus been able to from the high seas in pursuit of the whale hunters (while staying dry !) and explore the legal consequences of violent actions before the courts once back on firm ground !

Teachers can also turn to the creation of games escape online. These activities are based on a screenwriting course. Students must solve a series of puzzles in connection with the matter. If this type of activity is commonly done face-to-face, it is perfectly conceivable to adapt to online teaching. In fact, a platform like Breakout EDU allows you to create games of escape incorporating various types of puzzles (digital, directional, color, etc).

During the session last, our students have had to solve a mysterious kidnapping involving… their teacher ! By solving several puzzles in connection with the law of natural resources, the students had a mission to discover the reasons for the removal of their professor. They were thus able to familiarise themselves in particular with the evaluation procedures of GMOS in Canada, or the components of a mining project by following the trace of the kidnappers.

Finally, the most daring will go up to mobilize own tools in video games that do not have to first objective to serve for educational purposes. Platforms such as Discord or Minecraft : Education Edition could enable the creation of meeting places in the virtual worlds. They can contribute to the development and maintenance of social bonds between students. They can also serve as a field of play or experimentation (for example, a simulation of the negotiations which would be conducted within a reproduction of the united Nations headquarters.

The response of teachers to the upheaval of the pandemic could not only ensure the continuity of a qualitative teaching online, but also trigger a revolution in pedagogy. The current challenges are not a perfect opportunity to explore forms of lessons alternatives ?

Enseignement à distance: le jeu pour faciliter l’apprentissage

<

Le Soleil

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *