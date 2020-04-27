Distancing : a recalcitrant strike a police officer
The recalcitrant has been sprinkled with cayenne pepper.
A police officer was lightly injured on Sunday around 11: 10 after having been forced to throw on the ground a individual who did not adhere to the social distancing on a sidewalk of rue Belvédère Nord, near the rue Marquette, Sherbrooke.
According to the police Service of Sherbrooke, the individual walked on the sidewalk and crossed a couple. He refused to settle and has even given a blow of shoulder in the direction of the torque.
The police, who saw the scene, intervened immediately. The individual then insulted the officers, and the situation has escalated. A police officer was punched in the face by a “punch and sneaky,” according to the lieutenant on duty at the SPS Sunday. His partner has also sprained her ankle, sending the individual, who suffers from mental health problems, to the ground. The recalcitrant has been sprinkled with Cayenne pepper.
He will be charged with assault, obstruction of the work of the police and intimidation of a person associated with the judicial system.