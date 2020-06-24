Distancing physics : two meters, slice the public health Agency of Canada
The administrative head of the public health agency of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam, advocating a distancing physics of two metres.
June 23, 2020 14h27
Catherine Lévesque
The canadian Press
OTTAWA — The public health Agency of Canada continues to recommend a separation physical of two meters, even if Quebec decided otherwise in certain circumstances.
During a press conference on Tuesday, the deputy chief of the public health agency of Canada has pointed out that it has been discussed there are only a few days and that there was consensus on this subject.
“In our last discussion, which was only last week, we agreed that two meters is what we want to recommend for Canadians,” said Dr. Theresa Tam.
If it recognises that some provinces need to “adjust to certain realities,” Dr. Tam said that a distance of two metres allows you to avoid the spread of droplets possibly infected.
Since Monday, the province has relaxed the measures of distance-physical for very specific situations.
The distance is 1.5 meter in the premises of the classroom and concert halls, and cinema. Children 16 years and under, can now be found at a distance of one meter.
Dr. Tam recalls that the safety instructions continue to apply where it is not possible to respect a distance of two meters.
“We always recommend to wear a mask, wash hands, not to go outside and mingle with people if you are sick. All of this still applies”, she said on Tuesday.
Number of cases
There has been more than 2 415 000 tests administered in Canada since the beginning of the pandemic. We spend on average 38 000 tests per day in Canada. The disease was detected by only 1 % of these tests.
Up to now, it has recensé101 903 cases confirmed or probable in the country as a whole. The COVID-19 has caused the death of 8453 Canadians.
Distribution of cases in the country, according to the most recent balance sheet provincial and territorial: 54 884 case in Quebec, of which 5424 death; 33 853 cases in Ontario, of which 2619 death; 7736 case in Alberta, including 153 deaths; 2822 case in British Columbia, including 169 deaths; 1061 case for Nova Scotia, with 63 deaths; 751 case in Saskatchewan, including 13 deaths; 314 cases in Manitoba, including seven deaths; 261 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, including three deaths; 165 cases in New Brunswick, with two deaths; 27 cases in the Île-du-Prince-Édouard, all cured and 11 cases in the Yukon, all healed; five cases in the Territories-the North-West, all healed; no cases in Nunavut.
These balance sheets provincial and territorial addition to the 13 cases, all cured, by the passengers repatriated from the cruise ship Grand Princess on march 10.