137 people have been infected since last week in Beijing, a megacity of 21 million people.
17 June 2020 22h22
Disturbing resurgence of the virus in the giant chinese and indian
Patrick Baert
Agence France-Presse
Gildas Le Roux
AFP – Agence France-Presse
BEIJING — China and India face an expansion worrisome of the new coronavirus, which is in contrast to its fall in Europe, where more signs of a return to normal, including in the sport.
While the French tennis Federation has “absolutely ruled out” Wednesday, the assumption of play closed the tournament in paris, Roland-Garros, initially expected in may, Germany announced that it was extending until November the ban of large gatherings to avoid the re-emergence of the coronavirus, which has yet to be relatively spared.
Situation is much more confused in Russia, a country with more than 550,000 cases to less than 7 500 deaths, where, although president Vladimir Putin has announced that the peak of the pandemic was “past”, already sixteen cities and twelve regions have announced that they would organize not to parade on the 24th of June, to celebrate the victory of 1945, for fear of contamination.
“The crisis is there, but it is managed”, said the head of the government of Brazil, general Walter Braga Netto, although the country, with more than 45,000 dead, has yet reported on the eve of a new record high of nearly 35, 000 new cases confirmed in 24 hours.
But it is in Beijing that the situation of the epidemic is considered “extremely serious” by the authorities, raising fears of a new wave of contaminations. 137 people have been infected since the last week in the megacity of 21 million people.
China had yet dammed to force quarantines and screening the coronavirus, which emerged in late 2019 at Wuhan in the centre of the country and has done so for over 445, 000 deaths in the world.
Rebound infections
And the authorities have reported isolated cases in the provinces of Hebei (north) and Zhejiang (east), but also in the great metropolis of Tianjin (16 million inhabitants), located in the south-east of Beijing.
“There’s nothing we can do,” says Beijing, resigned, the boss of the gym Break Gym, in the neighborhood very touched Fengtai, Xiao Tianwei, which closed its doors for screening its staff.
The rebound infection, which is centred around the market giant of Xinfadi in the south of the capital, has prompted the airport authorities to cancel Wednesday, more than a thousand flights at the departure and the arrival of the two airports in Beijing.