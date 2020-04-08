Divisions persist on the european recovery plan
Daniel Roland Agence France-Presse
The european countries most affected by the virus continue to demand the creation of a debt instrument common in the perspective of the announced recession.
The european Finance ministers failed Tuesday to overcome their differences on a plan for european recovery after the epidemic, the countries of the North remaining as opposed to those of the South, who require a financial effort unprecedented for the price of a common debt.
The video conferencing had to be back in the evening after two hours of disruption following a first round of table. This meeting is a crucial test for the unity of the 27, who cannot afford to spread out a new times to their divisions after the failure of a summit of heads of State and government devoted to the crisis on 26 march.
In the Face of the pandemic, the european response should focus on three axes, which won the overall membership of ministers, according to several sources : loans from the emergency fund of the euro area, a guarantee fund for companies and a support for the part-time unemployment. But the countries most affected by the virus continue to demand the creation of a debt instrument, common (in the form of euro-bonds, sometimes referred to as “coronabonds” or ” eurobonds “) in the light of the deep recession announced. And they could block an agreement. Among them are Italy, Spain and France, but also Greece, Malta, Luxembourg or Ireland, according to several sources.
“The eurobonds represent a serious response to, and adapted to the crisis we are experiencing,” said Monday evening the head of the Italian government, Giuseppe Conte, whose country is the most affected in Europe (more than 16 523 people dead and more than 132 000 cases). Italy, faced with the opposition of the countries of northern Europe (Germany and the netherlands in the lead), had already, with Madrid, led to the failure of the summit devoted to the response of the Union at the end of march.
Opposition
Just before the meeting, the president of the Eurogroup, Mario Centeno, has called on the ministers “to make a clear commitment to a coordinated stimulus package and large-scale” after the epidemic, without going so far as to evoke the idea of a common debt.
The German Finance minister, Olaf Scholz, was, him, said ready to work on ” post-crisis “, citing a “reconstruction” of ” solidarity “. But the mutualisation of debt is a red line for his country, as well as for the netherlands : they refuse to engage in a loan common with States that are heavily indebted, such as Italy or Spain, which they considered lax in their management.
Denmark, Austria, Sweden and the baltic countries are in their camp, said a source european.
France hoped to offer a compromise, by proposing a “stimulus money” that will be able to issue joint debt to member States, but limited to essential public services, such as health, or for sectors threatened. The Finance minister Bruno Le Maire, requires that this “option” is “mentioned” in the conclusions of ministers, leaving it to be detailed later.
In order to avoid a deadlock, a formulation vague could be approved, so that ” everyone can say: “coronabonds” are still there. Or not. And the debate will continue “, anticipate a diplomat.
The proposals of the ministers still need to be approved by the heads of State and government.