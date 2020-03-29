Dmitry Tarasov and Anastasia Kostenko for the first time showed the face of the youngest daughter
Russian football player Dmitry Tarasov and his wife Anastasia Kostenko less than two months ago became parents for the second time. However, the face of the young daughter they still never showed the public.
Birthday Kostenko – the girl was 26 years – my parents decided to finally show what it looks like and their newborn daughter. Snapshots from a family photo shoot, Anastasia has published on his page in Instagram.
Birthday girl???I’m so happy! Love you so much, my family????????? Photo: @babybar.moscow
Fans of the pair have begun to wonder who is more like little Eva – the mother or father.
“The second is also a copy of Tarasov”, “Well, at least one copy of Tarasov’s mom”, “Both daughter like you. But with age will look like dad”, “the Girl really like you”, “What class!!! Well, the baby copies dad!!!”, noted members comments.
We will remind, recently the ex-wife of Dmitry Tarasov Olga Buzova told about the relationship with her ex-husband. According to her, the football player all the time insisted that it increased his chest.