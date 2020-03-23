Dmitry zhivoglajdov: don’t know how Semin will combine a workout with isolation

25-the summer defender “the Locomotive” has told about the everyday life of Vice-Champions of Russia during a forced break in the championship.

“REUSABLE MASK – IT’S CONVENIENT”

– The mode in which he currently lives, “Loco”?

– Continue to train at the base. After school – went home. This is our quarantine. Can go to the grocery store, but more – anywhere. Being in places of a mass congestion of people is prohibited.

– In many clubs of RPL players now almost bezvylazno sitting at home…

– It’s hard to say how correct. At first there were questions, but we all explained in detail. If you adhere to the precautions, all should be well. No panic in the team is definitely not. Wear masks, wash our hands regularly, avoid handshakes.

– The mask does not interfere?

– No. We have a break in the League wore them to travel to Rostov-on-don. This is a reusable mask. So the deficit with them in the “Locomotive” no. Very convenient.

“IT IS IMPORTANT NOT TO REACT TO DISTRACTIONS”

Your family is near you. And what about the legionaries, whose relatives are now in Europe?

– I noticed among them some stress. Yes, worry for the family as any of us. But they’re still in touch with families can talk to… Generally, we try not to lose heart even in this difficult time. Jokes in the team do not stop.

– The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin ordered that prior to April 14, persons over 65 years of age comply with the quarantine at home. As this condition will perform the head coach of “Locomotive” Yuri Semin, who in may will be 73?

– To be honest, I know nothing about this before. But if Yury Pavlovich will not be able to attend the training, so will work with his assistants.

– Before Semin missed practice?

– Do not recall. He is always with us.

– Possible absence of the head coach will not relax the players?

– No. We’re professionals. And then, in the championship was the match against Zenit, when Yuri Pavlovich suspended could not be on the bench. Then its functions were performed by the assistants. Everything was fine.

– How do feel about the requirements of self-isolation? It’s not too much?

I think it’s better to fulfill all the requirements of the leaders of the country and the city. The main thing – not to panic and not react to distractions, which is now missing.

“TOILET PAPER IS NOT JUGGLING”

– How much has your life changed in a pandemic?

– Actually, not very much. Yes, entertainment is completely abandoned, but they had not had the time. All about the same thing. Half – day training. Then communicating with the family.

– During the quarantine in social networks is a lot of football flash mobs. For example, players are trying to coin the toilet paper rolls. Tried?

– No – laughing. – I have enough of a soccer ball.

Now UEFA and FIFA to discuss the issue of clubs with the financial terms of player contracts for the period of the break in the championship. Not afraid that the salary will cut?

– This is a difficult question for everyone. Teams do not play, but continue to train. Players perform the conditions of the contracts, which were not spelled out the pause in the championship. We have to wait that will decide the European officials. And understand when that can resume the season.

Were you surprised the suspension of the Russian championship? Or believed that the games will continue without an audience?

– When did the peak of the epidemic in Italy, it became clear that we have soccer on some time back. Everything is logical. Although, in Belarus continue to play. And with the audience. But I think the decision to suspend the Russian championship was justified.

“I THINK THE SEASON WILL BE PLAYED OUT”

– I guess the season will be played out? Or it may “reset” how behind Leonid Fedun suggested that the President “Ural” Grigory Ivanov?

– Almost no doubt that the championship of Russia will be completed. But not the fact that in a standard format. Maybe come up with a different scheme. No one yet knows. All are waiting for the situation with coronavirus.

– The “Loco” would be beneficial to the end of the season failed after 22 rounds. Then you will get a direct ticket to the Champions League, as just before the break managed to slip from the second spot “Krasnodar”…

– I think the other teams will be against. And Lokomotiv have not lost chances of winning the title. In any case, it is necessary to take into account the interests of all participants. The main thing – not to play without spectators. Football in an empty stadium is not football.

“I AM GLAD THAT THE TIL ALL IS WELL”

– Many Russians now are buying in the shops buckwheat, pasta, toilet paper. To do some stocks?

– No. Yes, and I see some shortages. Empty shelves in the shops there, so what’s the point to buy? Now if you impose a total quarantine, forbidden to go outside even for a trip to the store so you can stock up on some products.

Recently was hospitalized midfielder “Ufa” Olivier Thiel. You crossed paths with him in the Bashkir club. Find out how he’s doing?

– No, didn’t. Himself only on Sunday read about that Thiel was hospitalized. To read such news is unpleasant. But like Olivier, all is well, suspected coronavirus has not been confirmed. It pleases.

– For what period a schedule of training in “Loko”?

– The schedule is formed for a day or two ahead. Train in full volume, as usual. And will continue to do so until resolved.