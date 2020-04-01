Dnipropetrovsk region is the leader in the procurement of the ventilator
As of March 28 government agencies have procured 385 ventilators in the amount of more than 286 million. While most purchased Dnipropetrovsk oblast – 79, in the amount of 74.6 million. It is reported by the monitoring system of public procurement Dozorro. The data obtained on the basis of tenders that have passed through Prozorro.
Regions of the purchased equipment. The pace of procurement and the cost of the devices vary significantly, it draws attention to the message. IVL can be of different types and cost from 25 thousand to UAH 1 million. Cheap installed in ambulances, to hospitals.
The most expensive purchase turned out in the Donetsk region, Dnipropetrovsk and Harikovska share second and third place.
Ventilators may be needed is estimated at 2.3% of cases COVID-19. According to the Ministry of health in the infectious ward of the country is now 609 devices.
As previously reported, “Newsmir.info” because of bureaucratic delays at customs is stuck aprati IVL, purchased by the Dnieper for the 21st hospital for infectious diseases.