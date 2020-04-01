Do not judge strictly: Dorofeeva secrets revealed bright makeup with emphasis on eyes (video)
Nadia recorded a very detailed video
Live broadcasts have become a real panacea for the Ukrainian celebrities. After the quarantine period, the stars were not only in home confinement, but without the work! Concerts, parties and presentations cancelled until April 24. That though as-that to communicate with fans, celebrities are actively exploring the possibilities of social networks. Nadia Dorofeeva, like many of her colleagues, also decided to go live on his instagram page. The ex-soloist of group “Time and Glass” decided to take a “make-up-niche”. Recently Dorofeeva showed how the make-up.
While the makeup Dorofeeva made with emphasis on the eyes using a brown shadow. The singer soothes, if you suddenly will not be under the hand of the shadow, use concealer for contouring. Nadia also said that she loves the most natural makeup.
From the very beginning, Nadia shares a life hack. She admits that her skin belongs to oily type. Therefore, before applying make-Dorofeeva proacive skin matte with a tissue.
As a basis for eye makeup Nadia uses concealer, which causes and underneath the eyes and on the mobile eyelid. Nadia hardly use brushes, applying makeup with fingertips.
“I don’t know how to paint professionally. Painted as learned, as learned from other bloggers and their makeup artists. So do not judge me harshly,” warns the singer.
“In life I do not wear makeup, because the skin needs to relax. And on concerts in tours I painted itself,” – said Dorofeyev.
The corresponding video was also published on the youtube page of Glam Wish.
During the broadcast Nadya also asked her if she wanted to be blonde.
“Actually, I love to experiment and in theory can be repainted in any color. A year ago I was a brunette and a month later I again repainted” – meets Nadia.