Doctors and experts: Canada must set of using long-term mental
A report from Angus Reid published in the last few days reveals that half of the people surveyed indicated that their mental health has deteriorated since a month and a half.
May 2, 2020 18h54
Share
Doctors and experts: Canada must set of using long-term mental
Camille Bains
The Canadian Press
Share
At the time where the stress and anxiety related to the pandemic COVID-19 continue to leave traces, some doctors say it is necessary to put in place a system that will address its long-term psychological impact on Canadians.
Organizations specialized in mental health from all corners of the country have started to implement online self-assessment tools, to develop virtual consultations and to bolster the capacity of crisis hotlines to respond to increased requests for psychological support.
While applauding these initiatives, Margaret Eaton, head of the canadian Association for mental health, argues that a long-term plan will be needed to provide a continued support.
In a speech in line in front of a parliamentary committee on health, April 15, Mrs. Eaton has raised concerns in the face of a “pandemic twists’ linked to mental health problems.
The phone does not stop ringing, ” says Ms. Eaton, speaking of the association, which provides services in all provinces and the Yukon territory, online and by telephone.
A report from Angus Reid published in the last few days reveals that half of the people surveyed indicated that their mental health has deteriorated since a month and a half.
Ms. Eaton noted that it can take two years to an individual who has experienced a tragedy to resume a normal life. However, the enhancement of existing community-based programs that allow you to follow a cognitive-behavioural therapy, for example, could help meet the need to provide long-term services.
“What we look at in this point in time, it is an improvement on the programmes online and on the phone”, she explained.
Ms. Eaton has included reference to a similar program, called BounceBack, that manages the association and provides online support for adults and adolescents older than 15 years to treat mild depression or moderate anxiety or stress.
“This is a place where we hope the federal government will be able to fill voids. We see that smaller provinces do not have the necessary financial resources to invest in mental health.”
Ms. Eaton added that nova scotians, in particular, are facing a “perfect storm” that can lead to stress disorders post-traumatic stress disorder, because of the recent shootings that occurred in the heart of the pandemic of the COVID-19. Now the citizens of this province have been informed of the crash of a military helicopter near the coast of Greece, which operated a frigate based out of Halifax. Six crew members were aboard.
According to Mrs. Eaton, the number of calls to the crisis line association of Nova Scotia amounted to 700 per day, instead of a daily average of 25, the result of the containment measures put into practice in march.
The health authority of Nova Scotia has introduced a free service, set up by the Association of psychologists of Nova Scotia, to allow citizens to speak of their distress in the wake of the recent shooting that has been 22 victims.
Mrs. Eaton is of the opinion that the province will need federal support for psychological care in the long term for people who can’t even comfort themselves together, because of restrictions on gatherings, and who could suffer mentally for years.
The federal minister of health, Patty Hajdu, has announced the launch of a portal called Space better be Canada, which includes a self-assessment tool to determine the level of distress. The portal offers videos on consciousness and a limited number of phone sessions live offering support from peers, front-line workers and other professionals.
The government has also increased funding for three crisis lines, including those devoted to the young and to indigenous Peoples.