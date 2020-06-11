Doctors are urging Quebec to make the mask mandatory
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
Specialists are urging Quebec to “make the mask mandatory for more than 12 years in enclosed public places and in any outdoor public space where the separation physical is difficult or impossible to achieve”.
The port mask should be mandatory in closed places, shops, public transport and schools, say experts in epidemiology who have launched, on Thursday morning, a “pressing appeal” to the government of Québec to this effect.
“The port of the mask widespread is a measure inexpensive and without risk, which can greatly reduce the risk of contamination during contact with a contagious,” said the epidemiologist Nima Machouf, during a press conference Thursday in front of the CHUM in the company of most other experts.
According to her, there is a “key tool” for the public to reconnect with a sense of normalcy.
The world health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the united states, and other organizations confirm that the port of the mask required in closed places and can significantly reduce the spread of the COVID-19, she argued. “It is time to act according to science. The researchers in modelling epidemics argue that in order for the measure to be effective, 80 % of the population must wear the mask to contain the epidemic, ” she said.
She cited the case of Hong Kong, where the port of the mask is omnipresent. With 7.5 million inhabitants, Hong Kong has identified 1108 cases of infection and four deaths while in Quebec, with eight million inhabitants, 50 000 cases of contamination has been reached and more than 5,000 deaths have been counted.
In a letter signed by 27 doctors, among whom Mrs. Machouf, Karl Weiss, microbiologist-infectiologist at the jewish general Hospital, Caroline Quach Thanh, microbiologist-infectiologist at hôpital Sainte-Justine, Amir Khadir, a microbiologist-infectiologist at hôpital Pierre-Legardeur and Alain Vadeboncoeur, chief emergency physician at the Montreal heart Institute, the specialists are urging the government to ” make the mask mandatory for more than 12 years in enclosed public places and in any outdoor public space where the separation physical is difficult or impossible to achieve “.
This measure is also a gesture of solidarity with the nursing staff, and could prevent a second deadly wave, they argue.
Recall that in transit, the port mask is not required, but it is ” strongly recommended “.
Other details will follow.
To see the video
Data | Our interactive content on the COVID-19
– The dashboard on the evolution of the coronavirus in Quebec, in Canada and in the world
– Vaccine against the coronavirus : sprinter to a marathon
– Occupations at risk are more occupied by women?
– The pandemic in Quebec, quotes and dates
– How is the coronavirus has he progressed in different nations?