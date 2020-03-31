Doctors called the heart-healthy cereal
Doctors say that our health depends on our diet. One simple product can help to keep your heart from disease. This writes changeua.com.
Experts often advise to use pearl barley porridge.
“It regulates the level of cholesterol in the blood, it also contains a lot of vitamins and that have a positive effect on blood vessels and heart. Daily consumption of barley porridge will eliminate plaque buildup and blood clots,” – said in the message.
It is noted that the cereal is high in iron and magnesium, protein and fiber.
However, it is worth noting that the barley porridge, like any other product, there are contraindications. Those who suffer from problems with the gastrointestinal tract should consult a physician before adding to your diet this product.
