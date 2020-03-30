Doctors called unexpected ways of dealing with the coronavirus
Coronavirus spreads to Ukraine and the world, and the inhabitants of the planet are looking for ways to strengthen the immune system. According to the doctors, the standard advice about alcohol, large amount of onions and garlic in the diet is nothing more than myths. However, there is another Board of doctors, which is not devoid of common sense – is more engaged in loving Affairs with rādhārāṇī.
According to doctors-sexologists, as well as scholars of sex in General has a beneficial effect on the body. It not only rejuvenates the body, improves mood but also helps to strengthen the immune system.
What this says science
“Killer cells (also called phagocytes) detect the neighboring cell formation, infected with various viruses. Upon discovering the infection, killer cells penetrate into and triggers the infected cell to self-destruct. Thus, if sex increases the number of killer cells, it means that he not only heals our body, but also supports his immune system,” said immunologists out of Switzerland.
I advise Ukrainian doctors
The Director of the regional laboratory center of the Ministry in the Zaporozhye region Roman Terekhov at the briefing gave advice to Ukrainians about intimacy. He noted that for the prevention of coronavirus, as well as to relieve stress in conditions of quarantine should pay more attention to amorous pleasures.
“Official medicine suggests that alcohol exacerbates any condition is an additional burden on the liver, the immune system, so in General, the experiment is not worth it. And some other things that will distract and cheer up – it, and even necessarily,” said Terekhov.
What they say about sexologists
In a pandemic doctors say that it is not necessary to have new sexual partners, and to enter into an intimate relationship of STEMI who have signs of colds.
“Sex is necessary not to cancel, and modify. Remember that coronavirus does not live on mucous membrane, but lives on the skin and on objects. Therefore, when directly intercourse it is not transmitted. But can be transmitted through the arms before and after it, and the most efficient way to transfer COVID-19 – kiss. The Italians and were hit the hardest, because too fond of kissing, that they are at the meeting doing even men,” said the doctors-sexologists and added that even oral sex is safe and the most important is hygiene.
Doctors ‘ recommendations in conditions of quarantine and pandemic
“Soap and disinfectant solutions. But not those enjoyed by employees of hospitals, and the usual related to household chemicals. Them prior to intercourse to handle the hands, feet and back, if you have it sweating. During intercourse COVID-2019 is not transmitted, but you can become infected, touching sweaty bodies. So some of the usual rituals during a pandemic it is best to change. You will also need to leave a touching manner cuddle after coitus. In the face of coronavirus partners can with a clear conscience to jerk in the shower immediately after intercourse. Remember that a small amount of virus trapped on the skin may cause infection, so the sooner you wash it with soap and water, the better,” recommended by sexologists.